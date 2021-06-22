The Nigerian Army has disclosed how a suspected bandit who was disguising as a traveller was apprehended by soldiers

The soldiers who interrogated the suspect discredited his claims that the military uniform found in his possession belonged to his brother

The army has intensified its offensive against bandits who have been terrorising communities in the northern parts of the country

Zuru, Kebbi state - A suspected bandit fleeing in a vehicle travelling from Zuru in Kebbi to Ibadan, the Oyo state capital has been arrested by troops.

Onyema Nwachukwu, the spokesman for the army disclosed in a statement via Facebook, that the suspect was arrested along Mokwa-Jebba road during a stop and search operation.

The arrested suspect is undergoing interrogation. Photo: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

How troops spotted the suspect

He said the vigilant troops spotted an occupant of the vehicle, who claimed to be Sergent Aminu Sule.

The spokesperson stated that the suspect was found to be in possession of a pair of camouflage, military boots, a knife, and a substance suspected to be charms.

The occupant confesses to the soldiers

Nwachukwu said on further interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was traveling to Ogbomosho in Oyo state, and further claimed that the uniform and boots belonged to his brother who was a soldier.

However, the army spokesperson stated that the occupant was discovered to be fleeing from the ongoing military operations in Niger state to a safe haven.

The Cable reported that the army urged members of the public, particularly in Niger state, to report any suspected movement of fleeing bandits to security agencies.

The military assured law-abiding citizens of the safety of their lives and property.

Sheik Gumi has urged the FG to negotiate with the bandits

Meanwhile, Sheik Abubakar Gumi, a Kaduna-based popular Islamic cleric, has reacted to the recent kidnapping of some school children in the northern parts of the country.

In an exclusive interview with The Punch, the fiery cleric stated that there are about 100,000 armed bandits in the northwest alone.

Gumi said the bandits kidnapping school pupils were disappointed that he negotiated with them without the involvement of the federal government.

Bandits kill 30 vigilantes Niger state

In another report, tragedy struck in Niger state when about 30 members of a vigilante group were killed in a gun duel with armed bandits in Magama local government area.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the tragic incident was said to have occurred in some communities within the local government during the weekend.

Safiyanu Ibeto, chairman of Mariga Magama council confirming the incident on Monday, June 21.

