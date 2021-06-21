Bandits have killed no fewer than 30 members of a vigilante group in Magama local government area of Niger state

The sad incident has been confirmed by Hon. Safiyanu Ibeto, the executive chairman, Mariga Magama local government council

Some armed bandits also suffered casualties during the gun battle with members of the vigilante group

Niger state - Tragedy struck in Niger state when about 30 members of a vigilante group were killed in a gun duel with armed bandits in Magama local government area.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the tragic incident was said to have occurred in some communities within the local government during the weekend.

Members of a vigilante group were killed during a gunfight with armed bandits in Niger state.

Source: Facebook

Safiyanu Ibeto, chairman of Mariga Magama council confirming the incident on Monday, June 21, said they were yet to ascertain the actual number of vigilantes killed during the gun duel.

It was gathered that trouble started when the vigilantes allegedly tried to confront the armed men to recover some rustled livestock from the bandits.

One of the members who allegedly escaped from the scene unhurt made the disclosure in an interview with some journalists, in Minna, the state capital.

The vigilante member who spoke on condition of anonymity said some of the armed bandits also suffered casualties during the gun duel.

Niger government reacts

The Niger state government in a swift reaction also confirmed the event through the SSG, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane but was unable to give details on the numbers of casualties.

In another report by The Nation, at least 15 bandits were killed in a shootout with military men on Saturday, June 19, in Anguwan Mallam area of Kontagora LGA.

The military who were on patrol sighted the bandits on their motorcycles, not far from Kontagora town.

Bandits run riot in Sokoto

Earlier, armed bandits carried out multiple attacks in Rabah and Sabon Birni local government areas of Sokoto state, killing 22 people including a village head.

The victims include 21 members of a vigilante group who were killed in a gun battle on Sunday, May 23, in Rabah LGA.

In another attack on Tuesday, May 25, the village head of Sabon Birni was killed by the criminals.

The governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, on Monday, May 24, confirmed that 21 persons were killed in Rabah LGA.

4 policemen, 1 NSCDC officer die in gunfight

Meanwhile, five security operatives were killed in a gun duel with bandits in Gora Namaye community in Maradun local government area, Zamfara state.

Sources confirming the tragic incident on Wednesday, June 16, noted that the deceased were four policemen and a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer.

