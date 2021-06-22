Popular US musician T-Pain was off the scene for a while and revealed what the cause of his four-year depression was

A comment made by R&B singer Usher was the catalyst and it was downhill from there, he struggled to pick himself back up

T-Pain opened up about his struggles and challenges in music on the new trending Netflix series titled This Is Pop

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

T-Pain claims he suffered from a four-year depression after a plane encounter with Usher in 2013, during which the U Got It Bad singer spoke honestly and took him off guard.

The singer talks about a 2013 flight he took around the BET Awards in a new segment from the Netflix series This Is Pop. A flight attendant awoke him while he was sleeping and informed him that Usher wanted to talk with him.

T-Pain says he got depressed after Usher criticised his way of making music. Image: @usher, @tpain

Source: UGC

"I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f***** up music," said Usher to T-Pain.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

T-Pain thought Usher was joking but he turned out to be serious

T-Pain was taken aback by the remark, which he initially mistook for a joke, but Usher then repeated himself according to a report by Complex.

The auto-tune king claimed that conversation was the "exact moment" that triggered a four-year depression for him, as he reveals in the show's preview trailer.

Of course, the chat took place a few years after Jay-Z openly chastised auto-tune in the Blueprint 3 hit DOA, but the singer claims the Usher incident was the catalyst—despite not understanding it for years.

This Is Pop is an eight-part series uncovering the real stories behind some of the biggest artists and moments in pop music history, according to Netflix's description.

Justin Bieber features Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, and Usher in remix of Peaches

Legit.ng reported that Justin Bieber on social media announced that he has released the remix to his hit song, Peaches. The remix features veteran US rappers, Snoop Dogg and Ludacris, and singer Usher.

The original version of the track released in March this year features Daniel Caesar and Giveon. The Yummy hitmaker on Monday, June 7, revealed the news and share the link to the remix.

The superstar's fans have already started streaming the dope jam and have shared their thoughts on the remix.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng