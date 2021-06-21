Heritage Bank sent its workers to demand for loan which the lender gave lawmaker, Andy Uba, years ago, but haven't been paid back

About twenty employees visited the Senator's house, occupying Uba's front gate while waiting for him to grant them audience

One of the workers said the existence of the commercial bank is under threat as the workers of Heritage Bank could lose their jobs due to Uba's debt

PAY ATTENTION: Join a community of CEOs, founders, and decision-makers: subscribe for a free monthly business newsletter Digital Talks and succeed BIG!

Nigerian senator, Andy Uba, received unwanted guest at his home in Abuja after workers of Heritage Bank stormed the premises on Monday to ask that he repays his debt.

Andy Uba is said to be owing substantial amount capable of crippling the operation of the commercial Bank and render the employees of Heritage Bank jobless.

About twenty workers of Heritage Bank were seen in front of Uba's compound as they wait for him to grant them audience. One of the staff in a video said the lawmaker had been owing the bank for years.

Heritage Bank workers at Senator Andy Uba's house. Photo: Video clip

Source: UGC

According to the worker who recorded a video of their presence, he said they are there to have a peaceful meeting with Uba to ensure he repays the loan and prevent the lender from going under.

The unnamed worker said with the situation of the economy, if Uba doesn't clear his debt, the bankers at the Senator's house could lose their jobs and this will affect their families.

This is the first time in recent years that a bank will send its workers to publicly meet with a substantial debtor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the World Bank has informed the Nigerian government to adopt a cost-reflective tariff that will increase cost of electricity supply in Nigeria.

The global bank said Nigerians are not paying enough for power supply within the country, and its affecting the Federal Government, which has been borrowing to fund the balance.

It was stated that the government has financially intervened in the power sector than it has done for the health sector of the country.

Source: Legit.ng