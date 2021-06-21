A portal has been introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission for eligible to register as voters

After the online registration, a voter will be required to complete it physically at some designated centres

INEC says that it is projecting a total of 20 million new registrations before the end of the CRV exercise

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In a development that will excite Nigerians, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has innovated the act of voter registration.

On its official website, INEC chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu announced the introduction of the portal during a quarterly meeting with media organizations.

INEC has introduced voter enrollment device

Source: Original

He said the portal will enable eligible Nigerians register as voters online before completing the exercise physically at designated centres nationwide.

According to him, the portal was designed by INEC engineers and produced overseas.

Meanwhile, he said INEC is projecting a total of 20 million new registrations before the end of the CRV exercise.

He said:

“The expansion of voters’ access to polling units prepares the ground for the discharge of another important responsibility of the Commission. The registration of eligible Nigerians as voters is one of the immediate tasks before the Commission."

Recall that Legit.ng reported that in what will gladden the heart of political gladiators in Osun and Ekiti, another election is around the corner. This time, alignment and realignment will commence in earnest. Cash will start flowing and meetings will spring up in likely and unlikely places.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, said in Abuja on Wednesday, June 16, that the election in Ekiti will hold on June 18, 2022, while that of Osun will hold on July 16, 2022.

Nigeria needs good governance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Professor Attahiru Jega said Nigeria needs and requires good democratic governance and not merely good governance.

It was reported that the former chairman of the INEC made the declaration on Saturday, June 5, while delivering his speech virtually at a memorial workshop in Lagos state.

Jega explained that Nigeria's progress and development would require people in leadership positions who are not merely selfless but visionary and patriotic.

According to the former INEC boss, the country needs leaders who can protect, defend and advance citizenship rights against discrimination, marginalisation, predation, and exclusion.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

2023 elections to cost more

In a related report, the financial requirements for conducting the 2023 general elections would soon be known according to the electoral commission.

The sum of N234.5 billion was approved for the conduct of the 2019 general elections and there are strong indications that the 2023 elections would cost more.

This was disclosed by INEC’s national commissioner and chairman of information and voter education, Festus Okoye.

Senate screens Buhari's aide as INEC commissioner

Also, eight months after President Muhammadu Buhari's nomination, Lauretta Onochie one of his media aides, was screened for confirmation and appointment as a commissioner of the INEC.

The screening which was directed by the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, is being carried out by the red chamber's committee on INEC.

According to the report, other nominees for the positions are Professor Muhammad Kallah, Kunle Ajayi, Saidu Ahmad, Professor Sani Adam, and Baba Bila.

The committee, chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya, is to supervise the exercise in not more than one month and submit its reports to the Senate afterwards.

Source: Legit.ng