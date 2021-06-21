More Nigerians are now refugees in other countries according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

In what will sadden the heart of many Nigerians, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Nigeria has revealed that the country has over 312,069 Nigerian refugees abroad.

The refugees are said to be in Niger, Chad and Cameroon. Going further, UNHCR also said the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country has hit 2.9 million.

According to UNHCR Nigeria, there is an increase of 11,185 Nigerian refugees outside the country when compared to UNHCR figures updated on November 30, 2020.

The refugees are residing in Lagos, Kano, Cross River, Taraba, Benue, Akwa Ibom, Kaduna, Ogun, Oyo and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), The Sun Newspaper reports.

In another development, some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Taraba state are returning to their communities following the directive by the state governor, Darius Ishaku. The chairman of Taraba State Tiv Traditional Leaders Council and Ter Tiv Bali, Zaki David Gbaa, confirmed the development

Legit.ng gathered that David Gbaa added the chairman of the Bali local government area, Prince Musa Mahmud, would facilitate the return of all displaced persons in the local government back to their homes.

The traditional ruler said a letter to that effect has been sent to all the traditional rulers in the local government, adding that people are massively returning to their farms.

Taraba governor to Buhari: Allow Nigerians buy AK47 for protection

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Ishaku said the security challenges facing the country should prompt the Buhari-led federal government to permit Nigerians to carry licenced guns to defend themselves.

Ishaku made the statement in reaction to the kidnapping and subsequent killing of a local government chairman in the state by gunmen.

The governor stated that the insecurity challenges in the country have worsened to the point that Nigerians need to adopt a new method of security.

