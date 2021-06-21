Youths, under the aegis of #RevolutionNow took to the streets to protest after asking President Buhari to step down

The youths blocked the ever-busy road while protesting on Monday morning, June 21, leaving motorists stranded

The protesters are demanding an end to insecurity, corruption, reversal of Twitter's suspension, among others

FCT, Abuja - Hundreds of vehicles were on Monday, June 21, affected by the demonstration of the #RevolutionNow protesters on the highway leading to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, The Punch reports.

The youths blocked the Umaru Yar’Adua way which connects the city centre to the airport on Monday morning leaving motorists stranded, The Cable added.

Workers mostly affected were those who live in Lugbe, Kuje, and other areas along the airport road making their way to work after the weekend.

In a video posted by Daily Trust on Facebook, the protesters were seen making bonfires on the road while chanting “Buhari must go”.

Police Deny shooting Sowore in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police (FCT) command earlier dismissed claims that one of its officers shot a teargas canister at Omoyele Sowore on Monday, May 31.

Sowore had claimed that he was injured by a tear gas canister during a protest at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow disclosed the incident saying he is not afraid of losing his life in the struggle.

The journalist also shared the encounter with the police on Facebook, however, the FCT police command discredited Sowore's account.

Nigerians protest over insecurity nationwide

Meanwhile, a total of 127 civil society groups on Friday, May 28, staged protests across Nigeria calling attention to the violence, lawlessness, and bloodletting that have taken over all parts of the country.

The groups urged the presidency to provide political and moral leadership for the security crisis and ensure governmental actions are humane in tandem with section 17 (2)(C) of the Nigerian Constitution.

At the protests in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja covered by Legit.ng, organisers of the processions, Joint Action Civil Society Coalition, called on the government to act fast.

