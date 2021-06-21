Members of the Ogun state House of Assembly have been asked to provide information to the EFCC which would aid a probe of legislative spending in the state

The speaker of the House Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, said the lawmakers in the state have nothing to hide

The EFCC recently disclosed some of the monies and properties it recovered from suspected criminals across Nigeria

Ogun state - Legislators serving in the Ogun state House of Assembly are being probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged financial misappropriation.

The Punch newspaper reported that the anti-graft agency is seeking to obtain the budget appropriations and allocations of the House from May 30, 2015, to date.

According to the publication, the speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, confirmed that the lawmakers had received a letter from the EFCC to that effect.

Oluomo reportedly made the disclosure Sunday, June 20, when featuring on Ogun Radio’s Morning Live on FM.

He, however, hinted that the EFCC’s move might be as a result of a petition from a member of the House of Assembly.

Oluomo said:

“They (EFCC) are asking for information from 2015; I wasn’t at the helms of affairs since 2015 to 2019. We are given a specific amount of money for our salaries and allowances.''

The speaker explained that lawmakers in Ogun state Assembly have been collecting the same amount of salary since 2015.

He said the House does not have money to squander.

News about the probe of the Ogun Assembly comes days after the commission disclosed that it had recovered $261 million, N6 billion, and 13,000 pounds illegally acquired by suspected criminals.

The Nation reported that the EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, gave these details during the Presidential Media Team ministerial briefing at Aso Villa in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) has claimed that civil servants are more corrupt than the political class.

Senator Matthew Urhoghide, the chairman of SPAC made the claim during an exclusive interview with The Punch in Abuja.

He said the investigation by the committee has so far revealed that institutional corruption was taking place in the civil service.

