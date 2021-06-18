A construction worker set tongues wagging with his unexpected display of great strength at a building site

In a video making the rounds, the hardworking man was captured as he placed three bricks on his head and walked with two in both hands

Social media users thought it was a risky act that will have implications on his health on the long run or could damage the bricks

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A man at a construction site has come up with a new way of carrying multiple bricks at the same time.

The unidentified man was seen in an Instagram video shared by @yabaleftonline adding an extra brick to two already placed on his head.

He did this successfully and steadily walked with two more bricks in both hands to the point of usage.

Man surprises many as he carries five bricks unaided at once Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

He showed great strength at the point of balancing the third brick on his head. The hardworking man did it all by himself.

Mixed reactions trail his act

While some social media users appeared to be impressed by his showing, others highlighted the risks of having headache or crushing the bricks.

@zayxon_tech commented:

"And at the end of the day they will only take home 4 dollars (2k) I no wan question God but this life get as e be."

@chiefzaddy_reacted:

"Time he’s using to arrange them, he would gone like twice!! Save time and strength."

@saladofnembe wrote:

"Why not rent a wheel barrow instead? You’d carry even more. Sometimes it’s hardwork isn’t necessary, smart work is."

@official_dota_of_obi said:

"If hard work pays, this men will be the richest men on earth."

@buyandsell_ng stated:

"Is not about working hard, is about working smart. Those time wasted on showing power would had save energy."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Man carries loads of eggs on one arm

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that man had shown great strength as he walked on wet ground carrying loads of eggs on one arm.

In a photo that has gone viral on social media, the unidentified hardworking man could be seen crossing a road as loads of eggs sat atop his arms.

Not everyone can boast of this level of strength and concentration, hence the reason it went viral with many people flooding the comment section of the post that was shared by @AfricaFactsZone.

Source: Legit