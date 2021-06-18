Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has a great love and taste for real estate and properties as is evident in his array of houses scattered in choice cities

The 5th richest man in the world boasts of real estate properties worth a mindblogging N131 billion and other mighty mansions

His primary home where it is said he stays with his wife and kids has 5,617-square-foot five-bedroom and a wood-floored home built on 0.41 acres.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg is one man who eyes great eyes for properties.

Despite having only two kids who are aged 3 and 5 respectively, the billionaire has an array of mansions and real estate properties to his name.

Zuckerberg's real estate's worth has a valuation of $320 million (N131 billion) Photo Credit: Nypost

Palo Alto, California worth $50 million (N20.5 billion)

The Palo Alto mansion in California, USA is one of Zuckerberg's favourite houses, NYpost reports.

This beautiful mansion was said to have been acquired by the businessman a year before he married his wife.

According to Architectural Digest, he acquired the mansion at $7 million in 2011 and it has 15 bedrooms and more than 16 bathrooms.

The house which spans 20,000 square feet also possesses a saltwater pool, a sunroom, an entertainment pavilion, an A.I. assistant with the voice of Morgan Freeman and so forth.

Lake Tahoe, California worth $59 million (N24.1 billion)

Zuckerberg seems to have a thing for houses in California, Lake Tahoe is another California-based property of his.

The luxury vacation homes built on almost 10 acres of land is worth $59 billion (N24.1 billion) and was acquired in 2018.

Source: Legit.ng