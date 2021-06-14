The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is already strategising ahead of the general elections in Nigeria

Governors on the platform of the PDP are hoping that the opposition party can become the ruling party again

Members of the party are confident that they can perform better than the APC which currently hold the presidency

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - Governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have vowed that their party would defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

Tambuwal says PDP would not disappoint Nigerians. Photo: Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Source: Facebook

The chairman of the PDP governors forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, made the statement on Sunday, June 13, PM News reported.

Members of the forum are currently in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, to discuss how to strengthen the party in preparedness for the coming election.

He said:

“These star-studded leaders of PDP governors in their respective states and political generals are determined by the grace of God through your prayers, support and cooperation, to rescue Nigeria.’’

“It is a task that we must accomplish to the glory of God and his glory alone.''

PDP is confident of returning to power

Tambuwal stated that the PDP governors are determined to provide the needed platform for the party to return to power at the national level in 2023.

According to Premium Times, he urged all citizens, especially religious leaders, to continue to pray for the country, especially over the security situation in the country.

President Buhari speaks of zoning in APC

Meanwhile, amid the clamour for the 2023 presidential ticket to be zoned to the south, President Muhammadu Buhari has said the decision lies with the APC.

The Punch citing an interview with Arise Television which aired on Thursday, June 10, said the issue of zoning can't be determined by any single individual.

According to the president, no one for instance sitting in the comfort of their homes in Lagos would arrange what zone gets the party's ticket.

Buhari hopes APC would remain in power for long

In another news, President Buhari says members of the APC are already preparing the party to remain in power after his administration.

Buhari made the statement on Friday evening, June 11, during an interview aired on NTA which was monitored by Legit.ng.

The president also stated that when he leaves office, he hopes to leave behind a prosperous and secure Nigeria.

