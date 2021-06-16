A photo of a hardworking woman pushing a handcart laden with jerrycans went viral and touched many people on social media

A philanthropist named Wanja Mwaura rallied support for the woman identified as Everlyn Ndinyuka, and well-wishers paid her rent

Ndinyuka lives with two orphans, and she dreams of opening a water refilling point or cereals shop

Wellwishers have come to the aid of a Nairobi woman who was photographed pushing a handcart.

Philanthropist Wanja Mwaura first highlighted the story of the woman identified as Everlyn Ndinyuka on June 10, 2021.

Everlyn Ndinyuka was photographed pushing a mkokoteni, and well-wishers stepped in to help her. Photos: Wanja Mwaura.

Via Facebook, Wanja called for help locating the woman spotted carrying jerrycans of water in handcart in Dagoretti in Kenya.

Wanja managed to track down the woman down, and on June 14, she visited her alongside some well-wishers.

According to Wanja, Ndinyuka lives in a single room with five children. Two of them are her late sister’s kids, and one is her nephew.

During the visit, the well-wishers learned that pulling the handcart has taken a toll on Ndinyuka's body.

“The tough work has weakened her body. As a result, she has severe pain in the back and legs,” Wanja wrote.

Wanja further divulged that Ndinyuka’s dream is to open a cereals shop or a water refilling point.

“It is not her wish to be pulling this cart, but circumstances forced her to do this. She would love to stop pulling this cart given a chance,” the philanthropist wrote.

Wanja called on Kenyans of goodwill to come together and help Ndinyuka realise her dream.

“Let us make her life easier n better for the sake of those children who are depending on her,” she wrote.

Donations

Wanja further revealed that during the visit to Ndinyuka’a place, they managed to pay three months’ rent for her.

They also donated foodstuff to the hardworking woman. Wanja then rallied for more donations for Ndinyuka, popularly known as mama Denno, writing:

“Let's do this, guys, let's open that shop. I stand with mama Denno. Mpesa paybill 891300, account 47894.”

Netizens reacted to her post by writing:

Winnie Wairimu:

"Just made my donation. She reminds me of the odd jobs my late mum used to do."

Mary Mwangi:

"A water refilling shop is perfect it's in her line of work."

