Gary Lineker believes Kylian Mbappe can be like Cristiano Ronaldo but not Lionel Messi

The France international is regarded as the player to win many Ballon d'Or awards in the future

Messi and Ronaldo have won 11 Ballon d'Or awards between them in the last 12 years

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Gary Lineker has encouraged Kylian Mbappe to be like Cristiano Ronaldo rather than Lionel Messi, Squawka.

The England legend claims Mbappe might fall shirt if he tries to emulate the Argentine because “Messi do things that others simply can’t.”

The Paris Saint-Germain star has already proven himself to be one of the candidates for the Ballon d’Or award in the future.

Gary Lineker advises Mbappe to be like Ronaldo and not Messi. Photo by Sebastian Widmann

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

He has won the World Cup and three Ligue 1 title with Monaco and PSG as well as scoring many goals.

The 22-year-old’s performance against Germany has further proven that he is set for greatness at the Euro 2020 tournament.

However, the 1986 and 1990 World Cup highest scorer Lineker said he does not believe Mbappe can play up to the level of Messi.

He told Goal:

“Mbappe is already a global superstar who is most likely to jump in the shoes of Ronaldo, but not Messi – he can do things that others simply can’t.

“Talent-wise, there’s no question. It’s more about whether he has the same drive to sustain his career over 17, 19 years like the two of them (Ronaldo and Messi). It’s quite remarkable and it takes something special to do that.

“Ability-wise, he could go on to do those things with big rumours about Real Madrid. Does he need to move on from PSG to realise his ambitions of greatness? Maybe, I don’t know, but I don’t think it will distract him from the tournament itself.”

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi has now beaten his rival Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of goals scored from free kicks, The Sun, Newsblits.

The Barcelona superstar netted his 57th set piece during Argentina’s 1-1 draw with Chile at the ongoing Copa America.

The 33-year-old delivered a superb curler into the corner in the 33rd minute to put the Albiceleste into the lead.

Source: Legit.ng