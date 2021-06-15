A former Catholic Archbishop of the Lagos Diocese, Cardinal Anthony Okogie, has berated the administration of President Buhari

Commenting on the level of insecurity in Nigeria, Okogie said things are becoming so hard under the present administration

The cleric also criticised the federal government for suspending Twitter, which he said is one of the means Nigerians communicate with one another

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Cardinal Anthony Okogie, a former president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of making the situation of the country worse than he met it.

The Punch exclusively reports that Okogie noted that the Buhari administration met some of the crises while taking over power in 2015.

Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie has faulted the federal government's decision on Twitter Suspension. Credit: Anthony Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the cleric said after failing and refusing to accept responsibility, the federal government clamped down on micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Cardinal Okogie says Nigeria is becoming worse under Buhari's watch

Okogie noted that given the severity of the status quo of the socio-economic and political situation, it was shocking that the government claimed that the Nigerian people never had it so good.

Sahara Reporters also reports that the cleric further noted that while it is true that Nigeria's problems did not start under Buhari's administration, the country seems to have worsened economically and politically in these past six years.

He said the sad part is that there is no articulate coordinated response from the government to stem the downward trends.

Okogie urged the Buhari administration to retrace its steps to avoid anarchy, adding the Buhari-led administration over its ban of Twitter in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Cardinal Okogie says Nigeria is back to dark days of military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie faulted the disobedience to court orders by the federal government as he said the action is reminiscent of the dark days of the military in Nigerian politics.

It was reported that the Catholic priest made the assertion in a statement he released on Friday, December 13.

According to him, disobeying court orders and humiliating the judiciary were the practices of military juntas who had no regard for the rule of law.

Source: Legit.ng