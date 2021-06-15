The Rock first made his wrestling debut in 1996 before he left in 2004 to go into acting

He would later make a return in 2011 and went on to make a string of appearances before he quit in 2019

The Rock, whose real name is Dwayne Johnson has previously suggested he would be open to face Roma Reigns

WWE legend The Rock is reportedly billed for a stunning comeback to the ring to battle his cousin, Roman Reigns.

The Rock has previously admitted he would be open to fighting Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in 2022. Photo: Instagram/@therock.

Source: Instagram

The Rock initially left WWE in 2004 to pursue a career in acting before he returned in 2011 as a part-time performer for two more years.

He went on to make a series of appearances thereafter until his official retirement in 2019.

However, SunSport reports the Universal Champion is in line to make an epic return to WWE in an appearance that would see him face Reigns.

According to the British publication citing Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, WWE is going all-in to make November's Survivor Series their biggest show of the year.

Meltzer further divulged Vince McMahon is hoping The Rock will finally make his long-awaited return to square off with his cousin.

The Rock has previously admitted he would be open to fighting Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in 2022.

Back in 2017, he listed Reigns among four wrestlers he would love to face in the ring.

“One would be Triple H, The Game. The other would be The Beast Brock Lesnar," he said.

“The other one would be a guy that actually just needs my foot in his ***, Roman Reigns. Yeah," he added.

On his part, Reigns has as well flirted with the idea, arguing "some magic would be made" if he had the chance to battle The Rock.

“He’s the biggest box office attraction for the big screen. So, to be able to take that and match it up with the biggest box office attraction in sports entertainment," he said.

