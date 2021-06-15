Governor Dave Umahi during a recent interview disclosed that in one way or the other every region in the country had been marginalised

The Ebonyi governor further noted that misinformation contributed to fuelling the agitations for secession and unrest in the southeast

According to him, youths of the zone are not happy over the marginalisation which is why they have been agitating

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Amid rumours that President Muhammadu Buhari marginalised the southeast, Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, said it will be difficult to prove it in the region.

ThisDay reports that Umahi made the statement in reaction to the views of southeasterners about the zone.

The chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum made the disclosure as a guest while answering questions during a live programme.

Governor David Umahi says it will be difficult to prove that the southeast is marginalised. Photo credit: @DavidNwezeUmahi2

According to him, every region in Nigeria has been marginalised in one way or the other, adding that misinformation contributed to the current unrest in the southeast.

He said:

“You see this word ‘marginalisation’ is so ambiguous. If you ask some regions, they will feel that even other regions are marginalising them.

“My position about this is that let us get all the details of marginalisation. I cannot say that there are not some pains in terms of some of the issues in the South-east and so with other regions.

“There is a lot of misinformation and I will give an example. I will like to say this. When we cry as Ndigbo that we don’t have a service chief, it is not true. Part of Delta is Igbo, part of Rivers is Igbo.

Youths not happy

Umahi attributed youth restiveness to the continued marginalization of the zone by the federal government, The Sun reports

He explained that southeast governors were having difficulty controlling the youths because they can't explain the reasons for the continued marginalization of the region despite their passionate belief in one Nigeria.

Southeast governors sentenced’ to death

Meanwhile, the Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, said the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has placed some southeast governors under the death sentence for undisclosed reasons.

The governor, who made this known, said he is one of those under the IPOB death sentence.

He noted that the issues of marginalisation and inequality raised by the leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, are valid.

Source: Legit.ng