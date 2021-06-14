Boko Haram insurgents have released, Abubakar Garba Idris, a senior protection assistant with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR)

Nine other abductees were all also released on Monday, June 14, after spending months in the kidnappers' den

The report also noted that the executive director of the Yobe state network of civil society, Abubakar Baba Shehu, also confirmed their release

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Yobe, Damaturu - Barely five months in kidnappers' den, a senior protection assistant with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), Abubakar Garba Idris, has finally regained his freedom.

The Nation reports that Idris was abducted by the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) on Maiduguri/Damaturu highway.

Military operatives have secured the release of the UN staff, Abubakar Garba Idris and nine others. Credit: Nigerian Army.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the newspaper said humanitarian sources informed that Idris who is popularly known as Alooma is at the moment undergoing medical and military check with troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Maiduguri before he would be released to his family.

According to the report, the source also revealed that a businessman Muazu Bawa, who was also kidnapped on that same day was also released along with eight other captives all undergoing debriefing by the military.

Daily Nigerian also reports that the insurgents were alleged to have dressed in military uniforms mounted a roadblock on the highway with three Hilux vans and motorcycles.

It was revealed that Alooma got into trouble when he tried to throw away his identification card and he was sighted by one of the insurgents and he was asked to come down and he was arrested.

Abubakar Baba Shehu, the executive director of Yobe state network of civil society, who also confirmed the release said, he prayed for more captives to be released, just as he maintains that “it’s cheering news.”

Baba Shehu said:

“I was together with someone who called a family member of Alooma and he has confirmed the release of his brother. This is encouraging news and we pray that more captives should be released soon."

Bandits abduct 936 students from Nigerian schools

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that at least 936 students of secondary and tertiary institutions in Nigeria were abducted by suspected bandits and Boko Haram members across the country in the last six months.

It was reported that the abductions carried out across the country between December 2020 and June 5, 2021.

Some parents whose children have been victims of the abductions by the bandits said they would not allow their children to return to school.

Source: Legit.ng