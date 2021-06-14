Cristiano Ronaldo refused to answer questions regarding his future at Juventus despite being linked with a move away from the club this summer

Man United and PSG are among possible destinations for the 36-year-old should he decide to leave the Turin-club

Ronaldo doesn't want any distractions as he hopes to win the European Championship for the second time

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Cristiano Ronaldo was clever answering questions about his future at Juventus despite having one more year left on his deal with them.

The Old Lady failed to win the Serie A title for the first time in 10 years last season with Inter Milan ending their dominance in Italy.

They have also failed to advance beyond the quarterfinals of the Champions League since the forward arrived at the Turin club in 2018 - the major reason he was signed back then.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Although Andrea Pirlo's men ended up with the Coppa Italia just to ensure they didn't go trophyless at the end of the 2020-21 season as reported by Goal and Football Italia.

Cristiano Ronaldo responds to questions from the media ahead of Portugal's Euro 2020 opener vs Hungary. Photo by UEFA

Source: Getty Images

However, the former Real Madrid star has been heavily criticised by some quarters - claiming that he has retrogressed the team since he joined them three years ago.

And this led to him transporting all of his exotic cars to Lisbon, signaling an end to his reign at the club, but he has not come out to confirm the claims, as reported in the media.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old who has been linked with a move to join PSG and Man United refused to give a direct answer when he was asked by the media about his future at the Allianz Stadium but said:

Cristiano Ronaldo answering the media ahead of Euro 2020 opener

“I have been playing at the highest level for many years this doesn’t faze me, maybe if I was 18 or 19 I might have had some sleepless nights, but I'm 36. Whatever comes will be for the best, regardless of staying at Juve or being transferred.

“The crucial thing now is the Euros, it is my fifth Euros, but for me, it’s like my first Euros. We want to play a good match with good thoughts from the first to the last match.”

When Portugal will kick off their Euro 2020 campaign

Ronaldo's Portugal will kick off their Euro 2020 title defence against Hungary on Tuesday, June 15 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Source: Legit