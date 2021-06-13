Governor Douye Diri has opened up on a recent directive by the president, saying Bayelsa will not consider reactivating cattle grazing routes

This is in response to the announcement by the Nigerian government that it would soon commence grazing reserves in the country

According to the governor, his administration has a legal framework in place to prohibit cattle movement on foot

Bayelsa - The governor of Bayelsa state, Douye Diri has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive for states to reactivate cattle grazing routes across the country.

The Nation reports that Diri stated that restoring grazing routes would not apply to Bayelsa state as the government’s ban on open grazing is backed by law.

Diri, who announced the remark during a state-wide broadcast on Saturday, June 12, to commemorate the 2021 Democracy Day insisted that Bayelsa has no grazing routes because the people are fishermen.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has said the state will not revive any grazing routes as directed by President Buhari. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

While noting that he was not opposing the federal government’s decision, the governor explained that Bayelsa has a legal framework in place to prohibit cattle movement on foot, TVC News added.

Benue state reacts to grazing routes

Meanwhile, the Benue state government has tackled the federal government over the issue of cattle rearing.

The state government is defying the federal government, following a statement from Garba Shehu who said there is a plan to commence rehabilitation of grazing reserves in the country.

According to the Benue government, the state has no land to bequeath for cattle grazing routes or any such adventures, hence, they should be counted out of the plan.

Herders, farmers back Buhari on open grazing

Herders, as well as some farmers, have backed President Buhari's position on the ban on open grazing in the southern region.

Buhari in an interview with Arise TV had expressed his support for the recovery of designated grazing routes for the first time as one of the ways of resolving the clashes between farmers/herders.

However, the president's position didn't sit well with Afenifere, Ohanaeze, and PAN Niger-Delta Forum (PANDEF) who have all kicked against the move.

