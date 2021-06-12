A couple have caused huge stir and commotion on social media as they celebrated their marriage in style

The man shared on LinkedIn that he had been married for the past 31 years and stunned the internet with cute photos he took with his wife

Social media users remarked that they looked beautiful as well wishes rained for the inspirational lovebirds

A man got many people gushing and the internet buzzing as he celebrated his marital success.

The man named Chike ogeah in a LinkedIn post, marked 31 years of being together with his wife as he shared adorable photos.

Adorable pictures as couple mark 31 years of being together Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Chris Ogeah

He wrote:

"31 years married today,it has to be God’s doing & we return all the glory to Him & Him alone....thank you Lord for the gift of Love,Companionship,Patience.Tolerance & Fellowship...."

Chike followed the celebratory post with adorable photos he took with his wife.

Social media users react to the man's post

Bola Babaleye stated:

"Awesome! BIG Congratulations!

"Happy Wedding Anniversary to you both!

"Many many more years of bliss in Jesus mighty name.

"We Celebrate You Sir and Ma."

Sonny Iroche wrote:

"Wow!!! Wow!!! Wow!!! Mighty congratulations. You couple have done well. A pride and an example to your and younger generations. God continue to keep you and your family in love, good health and abundant blessings. Amen."

Ruth Chinda said:

"Wow! I love seeing this kind of celebrations . It shows true love and successful marriages still exist

"Happy marriage anniversary and many more happy marriage anniversaries sir, Chike Ogeah."

Olagoke Olaleye commented:

"Chike Ogeah... Congratulations boss... Many more years in good health and wealth i wish you both. On a lighter note please pay a new bride price to your inlaws sir... Lol... They indeed gave you a Diamond sir ... Very inspiring sir... I Cheers o!"

