Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi recently took to his Instagram page with a message for those in the online community.

Ajeyemi started off by noting that it is a message he received from the Lord. According to the movie star, God told him that those who wish his family well are going to enjoy a similar fate.

He added that those who go the other way round and mount curses on his family are also going to experience the same.

In his words:

"My God said He will bless those that bless us and curse those that curse us."

See his post below:

Fans and followers who could relate to the movie star’s post were seen reacting in the comment section. Some simply wrote amen while others prayed for the actor.

Read the comments below:

tahleem2021 said:

"Daddy Ire, you will never fall."

teepsyorganicskincare said:

"Resounding amennnn."

simply_flexaphobia said:

"Gat more love for u my boss."

drbolakaleonline said:

"I bless you today Daddy Ire ❤️. So much love and respect for you always."

tosin.akinmade said:

"Amen in Jesus name."

Source: Legit