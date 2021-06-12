A woman named Maria Paz Fuentes Fernandez has placed a ban on her family members from coming to her funeral

Maria instead released and published an exclusive list of 15 persons who are permitted to come pay their last respects to her

Maria penned a heart-touching statement as she gave reasons for her actions and attitude towards her family

A woman has barred members of her family from coming anywhere her funeral.

The woman named Maria Paz Fuentes Fernandez, according to Metro.co.uk, made this known in her will.

Maria said only the 15 guests she listed are allowed to grace the occasion Photo Credit: Metro.co.uk

In an obituary that was published in El Progreso newspaper in Lugo, Galicia of Spain, the woman released an exclusive list of 15 guests who are welcomed to grace her funeral wherever it will be held.

Maria explains why she banned her family from funeral

The Spanish lady who passed away on June 2 had in a written will, according to Dailystar.co.uk, explained the reasons for barring her family.

Maria stated that her family had distanced themselves from her and not cared for a long while.

She thought there wasn't any need to have them grace her burial when she died.

"Since my family has not been by blood for a long time, I declare in my last will and testament that only the people mentioned below can attend my funeral service, be it at the funeral parlour, church or cemetery.

"...To everyone else who never cared during my life, I want you to carry on living far away from me, just like you were before."

