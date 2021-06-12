Actress Lizzy Anjorin and her husband recently welcomed their first child together, Florida in the US

The entrepreneur has been basking in the euphoria as she has flooded social media with photos of her child as well as her names

Anjorin who is going all out has revealed that her baby's dedication parties will hold in different cities across America

Popular Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Lizzy Anjorin recently became a new mum as she announced the arrival of her daughter, Florida on social media.

In a recent post on Instagram, the entrepreneur revealed that she would be holding all white parties in honour of her child's dedication.

Lizzy Anjorin wants to throw lavish parties for her child's dedication Photo credit: @lizzyanjorin_original

The movie star who had her baby in the United States put up a customised flyer announcing the dates and places the events would hold.

Parties in 10 different cities

Lizzy Anjorin is going all out for her child as she revealed that the all-white parties will hold in ten different cities across America, with the kick off in New York on the fourth of July.

From New York, Dallas, Atlanta and Indiana will hold theirs on the 11th, 18th and 25th respectively.

Maryland, Houston Texas and North Carolina will turn up on August 1st, 8th and 15th, while Minnesota, California will party on the 22nd and 29th of the same month.

The last party will hold in Chicago on the first of September.

Coming soon

The actress did not leave out her Nigerian fans and others in different countries as she noted that the parties would happen soon.

Check out the post below:

Read some of the comments sighted under the post below:

Ariq_flourish_world_:

"The lord bless and keep her in Jesus mighty name. Congratulations mama Florida."

Adesholasuccess:

"Infact I can't wait. Alhaja, those of us in New York, thats our independence day. no work that day."

Mubosolaidowu:

"May the good Lord bless the child as you dedicate her."

Iamfunkeetti:

"I will come oooo,God will guide and protect my baby."

Mariam.adegoke:

"It's plenty!! May the child be a blessing to you and the generation."

Lizzy Anjorin vs Toyin Abraham

After many months of silence over her issue with her colleague Lizzy Anjorin, actress and mother of one, Toyin Abraham, on the matter.

In a video that went viral on the internet, the actress was spotted in an Instagram live with her senior colleague, Iyabo Ojo, who was asking her different questions about the matter.

Toyin stated that she had only met Lizzy twice in her life and never spoke ill of her, discussed her matter with any blogger or attacked her online.

Source: Legit.ng