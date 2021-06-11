Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari had an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Friday, June 11, where he responded to some questions about the performance of administration among other issues.

Legit.ng has listed 7 highlights from the interview below:

1. Nigerians are very forgetful

President Muhammadu Buhari said Nigerians are very forgetful of the achievements of his regime in the last six years.

According to The Punch, he also said those who want to criticise him should do it objectively.

2. Majority of Nigerians appreciate me, understand what we are doing

The Nigerian president stated that the majority of Nigerians appreciate him and understand what he is doing for the country since he has been in office in the last six years.

3. FG has no more job vacancies

President Buhari said the federal government has no more job vacancies. He warned that if youths continue to promote insecurity, there will be no jobs from foreign investment.

4. I am also dealing with bandits in the language they understand

The president said those accusing him of sparing bandits and terrorists in Nigeria are being unfair.

He denied pampering bandits while allegedly sounding tough against insurrectionists in the southeast.

5. My administration has not performed badly

The Nigerian president said that his administration is not doing badly in terms of insecurity and other areas of governance in the country.

6. I will arrest, try and jail those burning police stations, fomenting trouble in Nigeria

Buhari warned that those burning police stations and creating unrest in the country will be arrested, prosecuted, and sent to jail.

According to Vanguard, he said his administration will not tolerate those creating confusion in the country.

7. Buhari expresses dissatisfaction with the Nigerian economy

The president expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the Nigerian economy. Premium Times reported that he reiterated his administration’s plan to fix the economy and create opportunities for Nigerians.

In another news, President Buhari says members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are already preparing the party to remain in power after his administration.

He made the statement on Friday evening, June 11, during an interview aired on NTA which was monitored by Legit.ng.

The president said the ruling party intends to remain in power for as long as possible.

