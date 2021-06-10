- Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais has taken strong action against an Imam department director for Masjid Al Nabawi

- The head of the two most prestigious mosques in Saudi Arabia fired the unnamed director due to a delay in prayers at the mosque

- Sheikh Al Sudais subsequently announces a new plan for prayers at the mosque after the incident

Medina, Saudi Arabia - President Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais, the head of the two most prestigious mosques in Saudi Arabia, has relieved the Director of Imams and Muadhin Department of Masjid Al Nabawi of his duties.

A statement posted on Haramain's Facebook page indicates the director was sacked following a delay in the Fajr prayers on Wednesday, June 9, for over 45 minutes between the Adhaan and Iqaamah.

Left: The Imam of the Grand Mosque of Mecca, Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Aziz al-Sudais leads Friday prayer in the mosque of the Muslim centre in east London in 2004. Photo: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP, Ashraf Amra

Source: Getty Images

The statement also indicates that the authorities have subsequently assigned an Imam, a backup Imam and three Muadhins for each prayer.

The statement reads:

"Due to the delay in the Fajr prayers today by over 45 minutes between the Adhaan & Iqaamah, the director of the department for Imams & Muadhins was removed from his position.

"Moving forward, for every prayer, there will be an assigned Imam with a back up Imam & 3 Muadhins allocated for each prayer. One Muadhin calling out the Adhaan, One Muadhin to call out the Iqaamah & a back up Muadhin."

A similar statement posted on Haramain Sharifain's Facebook page said the new arrangement was as a result of the delay in prayers "due to the Imam being unavailable".

The statement reads:

"President Sheikh Sudais orders the department of Imams & Muadhin of Masjid Al Haram & Masjid Al Nabawi to schedule two Imams for each Fardh Salat (1 Imam and 1 back up in cases of absence), and for the Muadhin to have 3 available for each Salat.

"This comes after Fajr Salat in Masjid Al Nabawi was delayed for more than half an hour due to the Imam being unavailable today. The Department director was removed by President Sudais as a result."

