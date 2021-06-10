- Boost for Super Eagles as Ademola Lookman and Ovie Ejiara can now play for Nigeria after FIFA cleared them

- The duo were triumphant with the English U20 team in 2017 after conquering the world to lift FIFA World Cup in Korea

- The NFF will still be hoping players like Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham will follow suit after their omission from the country's Euro 2020 squad

Nigeria can now heave a sigh of heavy relief after FIFA cleared the duo of Ademola Lookman and Ovie Ejaria to play for the Super Eagles.

Both stars were part of the England U20 national team that won the FIFA U20 men's World Cup in South Korea in 2017.

However, their failure to break into the Three Lions main squad saw them seeking another option away from their country of birth - with Nigeria now a destination for them.

Lookman spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Premier League outfit Fulham from Bundesliga side Red Bull Leipzig - scoring four goals and four assists in 34 appearances at the Craven Cottage.

Meanwhile, Ejiara - a creative central midfielder with Reading FC scored three times and assisted five other goals in the English Championship last campaign as reported by Score Nigeria.

The 23-year-old attacker joined his present club from Liverpool in the summer of 2020 on a permanent deal and his creativity will be highly valuable in the Super Eagles fold.

As the team currently lacks a player who can carry the team on his shoulder with his great vision and wide range of passing skills.

Gernot Rohr will also be delighted to welcome both stars to his squad especially now that the three-time AFCON kings are preparing for the 2022 AFCON championship in Cameroon.

Recall that the Eagles failed to win any of their friendly encounters against the Indomitable Lions this month. However, they have another chance to prove themselves when they face Mexico next month.

