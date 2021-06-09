- Nigerian polytechnic lecturers' union, ASUP, has announced its decision to return to the classrooms

- The union said it suspended its strike following the commencement of the implementation of its demands by the Nigerian government

- Nevertheless, ASUP said the strike is suspended for three months with the expectation that the government will not renege on its promise

FCT, Abuja - The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Wednesday, June 9, announced the suspension of its industrial action.

The development was disclosed in a statement released by the national secretary of the union, Abdullahi Yalwa, The Punch reported.

According to Yalwa, the lecturers' association decided to suspend the strike based on the fact the government has started the gradual implementation of its demands, Daily Trust also reported.

Among others, the lecturers demanded the implementation of new salary scheme, revitalisation of polytechnics, the inauguration of the national commission for polytechnics, implementation of the new national minimum wage and payment of arrears.

Legit.ng gathers that the union said it is suspending the strike for a period of three months to give room for the government to continue with the implementation of the demands.

The union noted that the Ministry of Education had re-constituted and inaugurated governing councils and visitation panels in Nigerian federal polytechnics as demanded.

It added that members were also informed that the release of funds for infrastructure revitalisation and minimum wage arrears is currently being processed.

The union also acknowledged the recent passage of the bill for the removal of the dichotomy against HND holders in the country.

Legit.ng recalls that ASUP commenced the now suspended strike on Tuesday, April 5, following the announcement at a press briefing in Abuja.

Anderson Ezeibe, the president of ASUP, had said that the sorry state of polytechnics, monotechnics and the expiration of the ultimatum issued since March 2020 prompted the strike.

He said members of the union had agreed to shut all the Nigerian polytechnics and monotechnics until their demands were met.

