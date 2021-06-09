- A little kid has become an instant internet sensation after the lad was captured doing a funny mimic

- In the video that was shared on Instagram, the little kid mimicked a lady who did exercises on the television

- The cute kid has gone viral and got many people gushing as they found the display adorable and heartwarming

Kids are said to do amazing things, many of which they wouldn't believe happened should it be narrated to them when of age.

A little kid was recently captured in a similar fashion.

Little kid becomes internet sensation over exercise mimic Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @hobiorgumuz

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram video shared by @hobiorgumuz, the little one mimicked a lady who exercised on television.

Mimicking a tv fitness instructor

Lying against his back, the kid seemed to be matching moves for moves as it kept up with the leg movements of the lady.

As of the time of making this report, the video had garnered over 3k views.

See a few reactions below:

@lina_chilleni said:

"Che bravo."

@senayay73 stated:

"Bayby."

8-year-old girl mimics mum who works from home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that huge reactions had trailed a video of an 8-year-old who mimicked mum working from home.

The video was received with different reactions, with many feeling that the video resonated with their day-to-day lives during this pandemic period of working from home.

Many of them have to work as well as attend to the needs of their families.

Adelle’s mother, Colleen Chulis hails from Charlottesville, Virginia explained in an interview how her kid was on that day passionate about making little skits, and that’s how the video happened.

She said she has been working from home since the start of the pandemic. Her kids, Adelle, Luke, 10, and Declan, 6, are all attending school through hybrid learning. Chulis said that her husband, Matt Chulis, was the associate head coach for men's soccer at the University of Virginia.

Source: Legit Newspaper