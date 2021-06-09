Duane Lee Chapman, II's biography: Who is Dog the Bounty Hunter’s son?

Duane Lee Chapman, II, is famous because of his celebrity father and his active role in his father's A&E Network reality show, Dog the Bounty Hunter. He is the first son of Dog the Bounty Hunter and his ex-wife, La Fonda Sue Honeycutt. What do you know about Duane Lee Chapman, Jr.?

A photo of Duane Lee Chapman, II. Photo: @carolinesmith82

Source: Twitter

Since quitting Dog the Bounty Hunter, Duane Lee Jr. has maintained a low profile. Not much has been heard from him. Here is everything you need to know about him.

Profile summary

Full name : Duane Lee Chapman, II

: Duane Lee Chapman, II Date of birth : January 21st, 1973

: January 21st, 1973 Age : 48 years (as of 2021)

: 48 years (as of 2021) Place of birth : Pampa, Texas, United States

: Pampa, Texas, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Gender : Male

: Male Profession : Television personality, bounty hunter, and former bail bondsman

: Television personality, bounty hunter, and former bail bondsman Height in feet and inches : 6 feet 1 inch

: 6 feet 1 inch Height in metres: 1.85

1.85 Weight in kgs : 82

: 82 Weight in lbs: 180

180 Hair colour : Light brown

: Light brown Eye colour: Brown

Duane Lee Chapman, II's biography

Lee Chapman Jr. was born and raised in Pampa, Texas. He was born to Duane Lee Chapman, a popular bounty hunter and television personality, and La Fonda Sue Honeycutt. He developed a keen interest in acting since his childhood by watching his father on television shows.

Duane Lee Chapman, II's siblings

His parents divorced when he was just 4 yrs. They both remarried. La Fonda Sue Honeycutt's children are Duane Jr., Leland Chapman, Hannah Dawn Darnell, and Britney Lee Darnell. On the other hand, his siblings from his father's side are Tucker Dee, Wesley, James Robert, and Zebediah Duane.

How old is Duane Lee Chapman Jr?

He was born on January 21st, 1973. As of 2021, Duane Lee Champman Jr.'s age is 48 years.

Educational background

Duane Jr. attended Rampart High School.

Profession

Lee Jr. launched a career in showbiz after high school, thanks to the influence of his father. He appeared in the television series called Dog the Bounty Hunter alongside his father and stepmother Beth until the show ended after its eighth season.

Lee Jr. left the show in 2012 over a clash with Beth over money. He claimed on camera at the end of the final season on A&E that he was being underpaid by Beth and overworked by Duane Lee Chapman.

TV personality Duane Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter visits "FOX & Friends" at FOX Studios on August 28, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Is Duane Lee Chapman Jr married?

Lee Jr. is not married at the moment. However, he was married before to Teresa R. Roybal. He met her during their time at Rampart High School.

The couple got married in 1999 and appeared to lead happy lives before their untimely divorce in 2008. They have never disclosed the reason for their separation. The couple did not have a child together. However, Lee Jr. reportedly has a son named Dylan from a previous relationship.

After the divorce, he dated Michelle Riddle from Florida, but the two did not stay together for long. He has also been in a relationship with Ana Cordova, a popular television show producer and a casting director, but the relationship did not last.

Was Duane Lee Jr at Beth's funeral?

Chapman Jr. had a strained relationship with his stepmother, and he even did not attend her funeral. His stepmother succumbed to throat cancer in June 2019 at the age of 51 years.

After her send-off, Leland posted a picture of loved ones, including Dog the Bounty Hunter's kids, at the funeral. Fans quickly noticed the absence of Chapman Jr. His sister later confirmed that he was not present.

Where is Duane Jr. now?

After his departure from Dog the Bounty Hunter, he reportedly moved to Florida to open up his own bail bondsman business. He has also worked as a financial advisor.

Duane Lee Chapman Jr. rose to fame because of being the son of Dog the Bounty Hunter and taking part in the family show. Since moving to Florida, he has kept away from the spotlight, and much about his whereabouts are unknown.

READ ALSO: Vanessa Villanueva's biography: who is Chris Perez’s ex-wife?

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Vanessa Villanueva. She is known for being the ex-wife of Chris Perez, a popular musician.

Vanessa also is an American actress who gained fame from her impressive work in Memphis Rising: Elvis Returns and Forgotten Memories. She was born and raised in the United States, and her parents are from Mexico.

Source: Legit.ng News