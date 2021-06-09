Blessed Angel, a community health nurse in Ghana, fell victim to a bad road whilst on her way to deliver emergency service

Interestingly, despite the fact that she fell badly, Angel indicated that she was still able to save a life in the process

Ghanaians have been pouring out their hearts regarding this story with many people reminding authorities to fix the country

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A hardworking Ghanaian community health nurse identified on Facebook as Blessed Angel has shared how she fell from a motorbike into mud whilst trying to save an emergency situation.

In a post on her page, Blessed indicated that despite the situation that was caused by bad roads, she was able to accomplish her mission.

In another post on her Twitter handle, she revealed that the fall itself did not matter to her as much as the thought that she was able to save a life in the end.

See the post on Facebook below:

Many hail the health worker

Lots of Ghanaians have used the occasion to express their thoughts on the bad systems Ghana has and how they must be fixed whilst others hailed the health worker for her service.

A.R. Sewornu said:

"Sad! God bless your determination. This country needs fixing that's why I support the #fixthecountryghana and #fixthecountrynow campaigns."

Lsaiah Awumee told Angel:

"Never be discouraged. Keep sowing though in tears. Harvest season will soon come full of joy. Service to mankind service to God with the best reward.More grace for you to do more !"

Tsorli Cofie Ed pointed out that:

"That's the IRONY of the whole situation in the motherland. You have fixed yourself laa."

The nurse was able to get to her destination despite falling in the mud. Credit: Blessed Angel

Source: UGC

Nurse shares stunning photos of herself

In other news, an adorable nurse identified on Twitter as Phill with the handle @Phillbes is known for always causing a stir and melting hearts online with her breathtaking photos.

In one of such posts, the lady shared photos of herself at the workplace and when she was off duty with each of them portraying a different light of her beauty.

The post gathered massive reactions on social media as thousands of tweeps could not keep calm upon setting their eyes on the gorgeous lady.

Source: Legit Nigeria