A woman was captured today in Lagos with a travelling bag as she and her team preached to law enforcement agents

The woman, in viral photos, enjoined the security men to give their lives to Christ and turn from their bad ways

Social media users thought she showed courage with many others calling on everyone to heed the repentance appeal not just the security men

A woman has caused huge stir online as photos emerged capturing her activity at the venue of a protest today.

The woman, as captured by Legit TV correspondent Monday Idara, was at the Ojota ground in Lagos to preach to law enforcement agents.

Woman tells law enforcement agents to give their lives to Christ

She told them to turn from their evil ways and give their lives to Christ.

The unidentified female preacher could be seen carrying a big Bible and a flowing gown as she admonished the law enforcement men.

She came with her team and a travelling bag.

Nigerians react to her action

The woman in the viral photos has earned the admiration of many people online. Social media users hailed her courage. Some folks argued that all Nigerians, not only security agents, need the repentance message.

Matthew Okwumuo stated:

"God bless this woman for telling them the truth. Though the message should go beyond the law enforcement agencies, all the political office holders both past & present more especially the present administration should repent and do the needful in their various capacities."

Emmanuel Saviour Joe said:

"Thank you for the courage. This is what is really needed in this country but d truth is that our government don't have the fear of God in them."

Bashir Idris Bichi commented:

"Not just the law enforcement agencies ALL NIGERIANS should repent and do the right in our various capacities."

Police officer preaching in uniform

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a police officer had been seen on video preaching in uniform.

The young officer was preaching salvation through Christ Jesus as the source of true prosperity, safety, and wealth, The Cable reported.

He proclaimed that unless people come to Christ and abandon their evil ways, they cannot experience victory.

Speaking with a microphone, the gallant-looking policeman declared that whoever is a follower of God must depart from all sorts of evil.

The boldness of the policeman caused a stir on social media as many encouraged him while others felt he should not have preached in uniform, even going as far as saying it's all a charade.

Source: Legit.ng