- Governor Hope Uzodinma has made some revelations with regard to security challenges bedevilling Nigeria

- The governor claimed that many former officers holders in the country have chosen to stay aloof from the issue of rampant attacks by gunmen

- Uzodinma on Tuesday, June 8, also said the bigwigs of other political parties are encouraging insecurity and tension

Abuja - Governor Hope Uzodinma on Tuesday, June 8, exposed persons he believes are sponsoring rising insecurity across Nigeria.

In his opinion, the Imo governor who spoke with State House correspondents after meeting with President Buhari said such personalities are chieftains of opposition parties and other disgruntled elements, The Nation reports.

Uzodinma said those who maintain silence when the country is going through tough times constitute a part of the problem (Photo: @Governorhopeuzodinma)

Stating that all is not well in Nigeria, Uzodinma also vowed that his government must punish those who derive pleasure in destroying public properties, The Cable also reported.

As he admitted that the administration alone cannot deal with the issue of insecurity, the governor called on stakeholders from political, religious, and traditional circles to get involved in the process of addressing the problem.

The governor also noted that former Nigerian office holders who remain silent in the midst of the state's ordeals have a lot of questions to answer, adding that things would have been a lot better if they have been active in offering workable suggestions.

Uzodinma speaks on sponsors of attacks in Imo

Earlier, Governor Uzodinma had claimed that aggrieved politicians sponsored the recent attack on security facilities in the state. He made the allegation on Wednesday, April 7.

Speaking in the state, the governor blamed the attack on aggrieved politicians who wanted to destabilise his government and that of President Buhari.

He said:

“What is important for Nigerians to know is the plot by a group of aggrieved politicians to destabilise the government of APC (All Progressives Congress).

“I have done some thorough investigation and I have some credible lead as to those who are sponsoring these activities of these hoodlums.

