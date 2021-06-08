- The tea has been spilt, Snoop Dogg is joining the renowned American hip hop label Def Jam Recordings as an executive creative and strategic consultant

- Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge said the record is excited to have Snoop as part of the team, in a press release

- Snoop also took to social media to drop his new title; he did this in a short clip on his social media pages

Rap bigshot Snoop Dogg is joining the renowned American hip hop label Def Jam Recordings as an executive creative and strategic consultant.

Def Jam Recordings dropped the news on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Snoop will be reporting to Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and Def Jam’s interim Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Harleston.

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg is joining the legendary hip hop label Def Jam Recordings as executive creative and strategic consultant, the United States company said on Monday. Image: @snoopdogg.

CEO Expresses Excitement

Grainge expressed how excited the label is to have Snoop as part of the team.

“We’re thrilled that the one and only Snoop Dogg is bringing his deep industry experience, strong relationships, boundless creativity and infectious energy to Def Jam,” Grainge said in a press release.

Snoop Drops Title

Snoop took to social media to announce his new position and title, and to express his gratitude.

Snoop Remembers DMX

Legit.ng previously reported that American rapper Snoop Dogg is saddened by the passing of his friend DMX and spoke about the first time they met. Snoop appeared virtually on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and looked back on their memories together.

Before DMX's passing, he did a Verzuz rap battle with Snoop Dogg where they performed their hit songs. Snoop feels grateful to have had the experience with his friend and said it showed that people in hip-hop can still show love to each other.

"We had God in the building with us that night and that makes me feel good about DMX's transition, to know that he's off to a better place and he's finally got his angel wings," said Snoop Dogg.

Source: Legit