- Prophet Joshua Iginla has revealed that he had a vision about the death of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua

- The general overseer of Champions Royal Assembly disclosed that the late televangelist told him he was not afraid of death when he told him what he saw

- The founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations died on Saturday evening, June 5, at the age of 57 years

Lagos - The General Overseer of Champions Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla, claims that he prophesied about the death of late televangelist, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua before it suddenly happened

Iginla made the disclosure while making a heartfelt tribute to the deceased during a church service on Sunday, June 6, hours after news of T.B Joshua's death broke.

Prophet Joshua Iginla said he had a vision that late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua was going to die. Photo credit: Joshua Iginla Ministries

In the video shared on the Joshua Iginla Ministries Facebook page, the Nigerian cleric recalled that in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, he had a vision about how a great man of God was going to pass on.

Speaking further, Iginla revealed that the person was the founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN).

The general overseer of Champions Royal Assembly said that when he communicated the vision to Joshua, the deceased noted he was not afraid of death and was ready to die at any time.

He said:

“Thank you, brother. If it is his wish to keep me, he will keep me. I will always take a bow to the sovereignty of God. There is nothing I am afraid of anymore. I think I have done the work God sent me.”

While describing the deceased as a man of humility, ambassador of love to the less privileged, and a blessing to the body of Christ, Iginla noted that Joshua was misunderstood.

Church confirms death

Multiple unconfirmed reports surfaced on the night of Saturday, June 5, claiming Prophet TB Joshua died.

The church has now confirmed the death of the televangelist who was said to have died suddenly on Saturday night in Lagos after concluding a programme.

In a post on the Facebook page of TB Joshua ministries, the church said the cleric spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting.

Cleric's last moments

Meanwhile, Joshua, founder of SCOAN was conducting a church service on Saturday, June 5, when he started feeling uncomfortable.

The man of God who was officiating the service left at some point for his apartment.

According to the report, his aides thought it was going to be a quick break but anxiety soon set in when he didn’t return after a long time.

The aides went to check the cause of the delay and found him in an unusual position.

