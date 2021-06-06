On the night of Saturday, June 5, news surfaced online that one of the popular pastors in Nigeria, Temitope Balogun Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), had passed on.

The news which has been confirmed by TB Joshua Ministries on Facebook has left many of his congregants in shock and pain.

TB Joshua would have clocked 58 years on June 12, 2021. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

According to the report, the cleric, who is popularly called TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting held on the day of his death.

As his family, friends, the church and the nation mourn the death of the man of God, Legit.ng highlights some important facts about him.

His "strange" birth

It is widely known that babies are born in nine months time except on very rare occasions. Well, Joshua's was reportedly one of such rare occasions. At a gathering marking his 55th birthday in 2018, the man of God recounted the mysterious events that surrounded his birth.

According to him, he was in his mother's womb for 15 months, Nigerian Tribune reports. He finally arrived the world on June 12, 1963, in the small village of Arigidi in Akoko, Ondo state, Nigeria.

There is however no proof that he stayed in the womb for 15 months as claimed by the late prophet.

Life in school

He attended six colleges in less than one year. The cleric however failed to complete secondary school education because of poverty. In school, teachers and colleagues called him ‘small pastor.

His family

The televangelist is married to Evelyn Joshua and they have three children together. His eldest daughter Serah Joshua is a graduate of the London School of Economics.

Rush for anointing water

People from around the world throng the SCOAN headquarters in the Ikotun district in Lagos seeking healing. The man of God has special water which is in small bottles and is said to position users "for mercy, favour, healing, deliverance, blessing, prosperity and fruitfulness".

It is said that if you can obtain this "healing water" your miracle is on its way even without being physically present at the church.

Other hot-selling church products

Asides from the healing water, the church also has car stickers, books and special oils which are hot-selling items.

Failed attempt to join the army

He reportedly attempted to join the Nigerian Army but couldn't because the train he was travelling in broke down, leaving him stranded en route to the military academy.

A philanthropist

Joshua is a well-known philanthropist and has been known to give out cash gifts and foodstuff including other material gifts, to the poor and downtrodden who visit his church.

His net worth

Joshua is one of the richest pastors in the world. In 2011, Forbes reported that he was the third richest pastor in Nigeria with an estimated net worth of $10 million - $15 million.

TB Joshua comes bearing gifts

On Wednesday, December 30, the cleric was seen visiting a woman believed to be 142 years of age.

Joshua gifted her some cash for the festive period. Specifically, he gave her N300, 000 to celebrate the new year.

In the video posted on his Twitter page, the synagogue church founder urged the woman to seek God's mercy because her journey in this world is coming to an end.

He told her to settle any rift she might have had with anybody at any time in her lifetime. He urged her to send her children to settle the rift.

