- A lady named Cassandra De Pecol spent a whooping sum of N45 million in her quest to visit all countries of the world

- The United States woman said planning the historic trip took her about three years, with $11,000 of her money going into the adventurous exercise

- The 31-year-old shared her experience all through the trip as well as what informed her decision to start the challenge

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

31-year-old Cassandra De Pecol made history as she became the first and fastest woman to travel to every country in the world.

The United States resident had embarked on the historic adventure on July 24, 2015, and wrapped it up on February 2, 2017.

Cassandra spent three years planning the whole trip Photo Credit: Screen grabs from video shared by Nas Daily on YouTube

Source: UGC

The American author told Nas Daily in an interview that she had wanted to tell the story of countries of the world herself and not what the internet or people reel out.

Her feat meant she bagged the Guinness World Records of 'Fastest time to visit all sovereign countries' and 'Fastest time to visit all sovereign countries - Female,' Wikipedia reports.

The cost of visiting 196 sovereign countries

Cassandra, according to Wikipedia, spent N45 million ($111,000) to fund the whole trip. She was able to raise the money thanks to sponsors and organizations who believed in her cause.

The California-based lady told Nas Daily that only $11,000 came from her personal fund.

According to her, planning the trip took her three whole years as she embarked on the journey alone.

She stated that the trip opened her eyes to one thing - that kindness existed all over the world.

It is however noteworthy that Taylor Demonbreun has since broken both records.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerian lady makes flight history

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a Nigerian lady had made history as she landed an aeroplane at the new Anambra Airport.

The lady's sister with the Twitter handle, @SoniaUzama, also rejoiced on social media as she said that it was such a proud sister moment.

In one of her tweets, the lady said that their dad would have been so proud of Nwando if he was still alive.

@SoniaUzama said that their dad would have sent such news to different WhatsApp groups among other places. She said:

"My dad would have been super happy today. The BC he would have sent wont be here. He most likely would have sent it to newspaper houses and all his WhatsApp groups (yes he is that dramatic). I really wish he was here to see my sister’s name and face everywhere."

Source: Legit.ng News