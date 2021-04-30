Paula Dietz’ bio: what is known about BTK Dennis Rader’s wife?

Paula Dietz is a renowned American former bookkeeper best-known as the ex-wife of the infamous serial killer Dennis Lynn Rader. The killer was commonly known as BTK, with the initials alluding to his modus operandi, bind, torture, and kill. Dietz' husband was arrested and sentenced in 2005 after being charged on multiple counts of hom*cide. He killed at least 10 people in Wichita, Kansas between 1974 and 1991. Since BTK's imprisonment, Paula has maintained a low profile, barely appearing in public.

Dennis Rader, the admitted BTK serial killer, arrives in court on the first day of his sentencing at the Sedgwick County Courthouse. Photo: Bo Rader

Source: Getty Images

Paula's seemingly peaceful life took an unexpected turn when her husband was arrested and charged with multiple murders. Who is Dennis Rader's ex-wife? Here is a quick look into her details.

Profile summary

Full name: Paula Dietz

Paula Dietz Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: May 5, 1948

May 5, 1948 Age: 73 years (as of 2022)

73 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Park City, Kansas, USA

Park City, Kansas, USA Current residence: Park City, Kansas, USA

Park City, Kansas, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet and inches: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Body measurements: 36-28-42 inches

36-28-42 inches Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Brown

Brown Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: Dennis Rader

Dennis Rader Children: 2

2 Profession: Bookkeeper

Bookkeeper Alma mater: National American University of Wichita

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Paula Dietz' bio

Paula was born on May 5 1948, in Park City, Kansas, USA. Her mother was a librarian, and her father an automotive engineer. She later joined the National American University of Wichita and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Accounting.

Marriage to Dennis Rader

Confessed serial killer Dennis Rader, known as BTK, listens to testimony in the sentening phase of his trial in Sedgwick County Court August 17, 2005 in Wichita, Kansas. Photo: Bo Rader-Pool

Source: Getty Images

Paula got married to Dennis Rader in 1971. At the time, she was 23 years old, and her husband was 26 years old. Around the time of their wedding, Dennis worked as an assembler at a motor company and was also the president of their branch of the Christ Lutheran Church.

Who is Dennis ‘BTK’ Rader?

Dennis Lynn Rader, commonly known as the BTK Killer, was born in Pittsburg, Kansas, on March 9, 1945. He went on to kill at least ten people in a period spanning close to 20 years. The initials BTK came from the way he handled his victims by binding, torturing, and killing them.

A government worker and family man by day, BTK was smart enough to avoid detection for the series of killings. Rader relished the headlines that followed his gruesome murders and even derived pleasure from sending taunting messages to the media and the police. Still, he also controlled his killing impulses occasionally to throw detectives off his trail.

Here is a look at the events that defined Rader's serial killing career.

January 15, 1974: BTK kills four members of the Otero family. He strangled the two homeowners and proceeded to kill their two young children. The murders were discovered by the other children of the family when they came home from school.

BTK kills four members of the Otero family. He strangled the two homeowners and proceeded to kill their two young children. The murders were discovered by the other children of the family when they came home from school. April 4, 1974: BTK kills Kathryn Bright and fatally wounds her brother, Kelvin.

BTK kills Kathryn Bright and fatally wounds her brother, Kelvin. March 17, 1977: Rader kills a mother of three after entering a home through a door opened by the woman's 5-year-old kid.

Rader kills a mother of three after entering a home through a door opened by the woman's 5-year-old kid. December 8, 1977: BTK binds and strangles 25-year-old Nancy Fox. He then heads to a payphone and reports the homic*de to 911.

BTK binds and strangles 25-year-old Nancy Fox. He then heads to a payphone and reports the homic*de to 911. September 16, 1986: Rader kills a woman and gets her husband to take the fall for the murder.

Rader kills a woman and gets her husband to take the fall for the murder. January 19, 1991: Rader kills his last victim, Dolores Davis, by strangling her and leaving her body on a bridge.

BTK's photography

After Rader's arrest, police revealed gory details of his killings. The killer would make drawings and write letters showing and describing him dressed in his victim's clothes. He had sent some of the letters and pictures to the police during his 17-year serial killer career.

BTK's arrest

Dennis L. Rader (L), the man admitting to be the BTK serial killer, is escorted into the El Dorado Correctional Facility on August 19, 2005 in El Dorado, Kansas. Photo: Jeff Tuttle-Pool

Source: Getty Images

On February 25, 2005, Rader was arrested when heading home from the office to go have lunch with Paula. The arrest came after BTK was trailed by several police cars. After his illustrious killing career, Rader's arrest came after police discovered evidence in a floppy disk he had sent them.

Where is Dennis Rader now?

Rader was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to 10 consecutive life sentences totalling 175 years in prison. He is currently serving his term at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in Kansas.

He is held in solitary confinement and only allowed limited access to magazines, radio, and television.

Did the BTK killer's wife know?

Did Paula Dietz know about her ex-husband's misdeeds? After BTK's arrest, the authorities contacted Paul and her two children. None of them had any previous knowledge of Rader's crimes. The children then wrote their father letters, asking him to plead guilty. This was part of their struggle to understand the killer that resided in their father.

Paula Dietz' divorce

Following his arrest, Dennis Rader's wife filed for an emergency divorce. Her request was granted the same day, after which she fled Kansas City to avoid being profiled by the media and general public.

Where is the BTK killer's wife, Paula Dietz?

Where is Paula Dietz, former wife of Dennis Rader? Since finding out about her ex-husband's crimes and the divorce that followed, Paula almost completely disappeared from the public eye. There is barely any information about her after Rader's court sentencing. Where is BTK's wife now? There were rumours that she returned to Kansas, though these have never been confirmed.

How did Paula Dietz Rader die?

While there were rumours that BTK's ex-wife had died, these were never confirmed.

Who are Dennis and Paula's children?

At the time of the emergency divorce, Paula and BTK had two children together.

Kerri Rawson

Kerri Rawson has spent the last 10 years struggling and coming to terms with the fact that her father was the BTK serial killer. Photo: Travis Heying

Source: Getty Images

Kerri was born in 1978 and is currently 44 years old (as of 2022). She is a former elementary school teacher. Like her mother and brother, Kerri never visited her father in prison. Still, she is the only one of the three who has frequently addressed the issue of her father's misdeeds.

She wrote a book titled A Serial Killer's Daughter: My Story of Faith, Love, and Overcoming. The book detailed her experiences as the daughter of a convicted serial killer. In an interview, Kerri said that she had learnt to live as if her father had died.

She now works as an advocate for people who have been traumatized or abused. In 2003, Kerri got married to a man named Darian. The two have two children.

Brian Rader

Who is Dennis Rader's son? Unlike his sister, Brian keeps a very low profile and rarely speaks about his father or family in public. He was born in 1973 and is currently 49 years old (as of 2022). Sometime between 2004 and 2009, he served as a soldier in a submarine operated by the USA Navy seals.

How tall is Paula Dietz?

The former bookkeeper is 5'5" (165 centimetres) tall and weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms). She has brown hair and black hair, and her body measures 36-28-42 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.

Paula Dietz became famous for all the wrong reasons. Her ex-husband's arrest, conviction, and imprisonment marked a huge turning point in Paula and her children's lives. Still, she has maintained a low profile and has barely been in the limelight since the sentencing.

READ ALSO: 30 best Criminal Minds episodes of all time that you should rewatch

Legit.ng recently published an article about the top Criminal Minds episodes one should rewatch. For 15 seasons, the show told stories related to the most twisted and shocking serial murder cases. The television show revolved around people working for the FBI's BAU (Behavioral Analysis Unit).

Besides the remarkably well-written stories, the writers and producers of Criminal Minds ensured good character development for the main cast members, making the show a joy to watch. Which are the 30 best episodes to rewatch today?

Source: Legit.ng