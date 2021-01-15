Cute photos of triplets and a man taking care of them during mealtime have given some good vibes on Twitter

While many praised the man for being so caring, others argued about how parenting can be so financially draining

People who want the same set of kids came to the comment section to express their desire

A man with the Twitter handle @Uncle2Triplets set the whole of Twitter abuzz after sharing adorable photos of triplet babies as they ate.

In a post titled "Triplet Day", photos showed him babysitting the kids, making sure that they are properly fed.

One of the frames has him posing for a selfie with the kids making cute faces in the background. Other photos showed the kids sitting on their foldable meal table.

Legit.ng cannot, however, authoritatively say if the man is their father or their uncle as his Twitter handle suggests.

See his post below:

As at the time of writing this report, his tweet has gathered more than 13,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@skillzcutz1 said:

"Dear God I want this , yen yen yen, can you feed them."

@__dabrite said:

"You don run DNA test to confirm their paternity. I'd hate to hear stories that touch the heart many years after."

Many people said the babies are beautiful. Photo source: @Uncle2Triplets

Source: Twitter

@iamsandramonday said:

"Dear lord, I’m sure you see this. But just a boy and a girl."

@iamlawrencepaul said:

"Beautiful ones. Lord, I am not asking much because I know you can do all things. I receive my triplets too in the Name of Jesus. Amen."

@vee2special said:

"Am also triplets but we never enjoyed being doted on likes this. Amazing uncle."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Hamzat Lawal, celebrated the birth of his three children on Twitter. He said the blessing happened three months ago.

Hamzat went ahead to ask for God's continued protection and blessings for his home. He also prayed that all those wanting the same fruitfulness will get theirs too soon.

