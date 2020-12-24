The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced the procedures on how to retrieve the National Identification Number (NIN) slim in case of loss and misplacement.

This follows the recent Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC)'s mandate on the linking of the national ID card with the SIM card.

According to the information released by NIMC, Nigerians who lost their NIN slim should take the following step:

1. It will cost N500 to get a replacement for lost or misplaced NIN slip

2. Visit a bank near you to make the payment of N500 through REMITA

3. After payment, take the REMITA teller to the NIMC enrolment centre near you

4. Request for a reprint of another NIN slip

5. Another way to retrieve NIN number is to dial *346# on your mobile phone.

NIMC said to replace a lost NIN slip will cost N500 to paid through REMITA. Credit: NIMC

Source: UGC

What to do if you forget your NIN

Nigerians who forget their NIN have been urged to take these two steps

1. Visit the nearest enrolment centre and supply your phone number or fingerprint and you will get your NIN back

2. You can also dial *346# with the number you used to register

Meanwhile, the government agency has also warned Nigerians "to stop selling and sharing NIN" as Identification number can be used by another person to perpetrate fraud.

NIMC also reiterated that NIN is a number used to tie all records about a particular individual inside the National Identity Database (NID) and used as a means to verify individuals' identity.

The federal government on Tuesday, December 22, announced the approved enrolment centres where Nigerians in Diaspora can register for the National Identification Number (NIN).

This was contained in a series of tweets by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) following the NCC's directives mandating the telecommunication operators to block SIM cards not linked to NIN.

The federal government announced approved 173 centres and 30 state government institutions to conduct enrolment for Nigerians staying in the country.

Source: Legit.ng