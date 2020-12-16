20+ ridiculous ugly sweater ideas: from DIY to haute couture

Nothing beats the joy of Christmas morning. Waking up to sing carols, baking cookies, or even watching a Christmas movie, many families have many traditions to celebrate the big day. One such tradition has to do with clothing - enter, ugly Christmas sweaters. Whether you got them from an aunt as a gift, or if your mom just likes knitting new ones each year, one thing is for sure, you have to wear those ugly, funny Christmas sweaters, even if it is just so you can take a photo. Here are some ugly sweater ideas that will definitely get you in the Christmas mood.

Photo: ugly.christmas



Here are some DIY ugly Christmas sweater ideas.

Funny ugly sweater ideas for Christmas

Looking for what to wear for the ugly sweater party you've been invited to? Let our list help you make the decision.

1. Festive

Photo: vintageaddams



Talk about effort! Nothing beats a good old DIY ugly Christmas sweater .

2. A couple that slays together....stays together

Photo: spencers



This couple makes slaying look so simple.

3. Don't Stop Believing

Photo: makyta_k.noble



Wanna make your sweater even better? Why not add some song lyrics?

4. Mens ugly Christmas sweater

Photo: ugly.christmas



Is this one really ugly? Cause it looks really good.

5. Wanna get baking?

Photo: ugly.christmas



Don't forget your mask!

6. It's time to party!

Photo: ugly.christmas



Yetis also party!

7. Let It Flo

Photo: ugly.christmas



Looking effortlessly good.

8. More cute than ugly

Photo: ugly.christmas



This red one is the best one for the season.

9. Whose birthday is it?

Photo: ugly.christmas



Remember whose birthday it is?

10. Effortlessly amazing

Photo: ugly.christmas



She looks really amazing in this sky blue sweater.

11. Wanna look official?

Looking for something to wear during the office party? Try this one.

12. Guess who's gleaming with joy?

Who said the lights are for the tree only? Slap some on!

13. Luminous beings are we...

Yoda also celebrates Christmas, right?

Ugly Christmas sweater ideas for your fur babies

Don't you dare leave your precious fur babies out of the family tradition of wearing funny ugly Christmas sweaters. Have them rock one of these Christmas ugly sweaters.

1. Stylish pup

Don't they look absolutely stunning?

2. I'm cute, you can't convince me otherwise

This one's cute, to be honest, and the dog knows it.

3. Family of cuteness

Goodness, cuteness overload!

4. Someone say they need an elf? Reporting for duty!

Oh my! I want five!

5. Sitting still, looking cute

Wait, were we supposed to list the best ugly Christmas sweaters? Cause this pup is rocking it!

6. I'm purrfect

He's looking great, and he knows it.

7. Look who's rocking an ensemble!

Talk about being photogenic!

8. Look, I'm cute!

Looking all too stylish in white!

How can I make my sweater ugly?

To be honest, when it comes to this, there are no rules. Just add whatever you want to. Lights, tinsel, ornaments, you name them! There is literally nothing that you can't add to the sweater to make it ugly. Just tap into your creativity, and let the magic happen.

However, be careful when adding electronics and electrical devices (such as lights) to your sweater to avoid getting an electrical shock.

What do you wear under an ugly sweater?

The sweater may be made of itchy material, so it's best if you have something on, maybe a vest or even a t-shirt. If the weather allows, you could also wear a turtle neck under the sweater to give it that haute couture feel.

What is the ugly sweater party?

It is a party whose theme lies in its name - the celebration of ugly sweaters. These parties are held to bring people together to celebrate these funny items of clothing.

What store has ugly Christmas sweaters?

Many stores worldwide have these sweaters in stock. To find out if a store has them, just visit its website and browse through the catalogue. You should find the sweaters in stock, especially now since it's the festive season.

What do you think of our collection of ugly sweater ideas? Would you rock any of these sweaters? Let us know in the comment section below.

Source: Legit.ng