Erin Payne’s biography: What we know about Jake Johnson’s wife

Erin Payne is an award-winning American painter best known as the wife of Jake Johnson, a renowned actor. Erin was the recipient of the 2012 New American Painting Reader's Choice award. During her career, she has seen her artwork displayed in numerous exhibitions, including the Los Angeles Contemporary and the OBJCT Gallery.

Jake Johnson, right, and his wife Erin Payne attend the premiere of 'Digging for Fire' on August 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

The prolific painter has collaborated with numerous well-known artists such as Cole James, John O'Brien, and Roland Reiss. Who is Erin Payne? Here is a quick look at her personal and professional life.

Profile summary

Full name Erin Payne Gender Female Date of birth September 8, 1971 Erin Payne's age 51 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth San Diego, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Husband Jake Johnson Children Dan and Rachel Johnson Profession Painter Alma mater School of the Art Institute of Chicago Net worth $6 million

Erin Payne bio

Erin was born on September 8 1971, in San Diego, the United States of America. This makes her 51 years old as of 2022. After high school, Erin joined The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting and Drawing in 2002.

In 2011, she graduated with a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in Fine/Studio Arts from Claremont Graduate University.

Career

After completing her education, Erin began her journey to becoming a prolific American painter. Finally, in 2012, Erin's efforts and expertise in painting were recognized, as she was rewarded with the New American Painting Reader's Choice award.

There are several high-profile exhibitions currently displaying Erin Payne's art. Top among these are the Los Angeles Contemporary, Ray, The GroundSpace Project, and OBJCT Gallery, among others.

Erin's skill has also seen her land roles in art departments on numerous films and TV shows. She handles various roles, including scenic artistry, sculpting, and art direction.

Film and television career

Here are the films and series in which Erin has worked as a scenic artist in the art department.

Film/TV show Year Role The Other Guys 2010 scenic artist The Last Airbender 2010 sculptor S*x and the City 2 2010 scenic artist Shutter Island 2010 scenic artist The Lovely Bones 2009 scenic artist The Happening 2008 scenic artist Shadow: Dead Riot 2006 scenic artist

Is Jake Johnson still married?

Yes, the renowned actor is married to Erin Payne. Jake is an American actor and comedian who has appeared in numerous high-grossing movies, including Jurassic World, Burrowing for Flame, Redbelt, Service, Paper Heart, and No Strings Attached.

How did Erin Payne meet Jake Johnson?

Erin Payne and Jake Johnson met sometime in the early 2000s, long before the former began his acting career. Not much is known about how the two met. According to Jake, Erin supported him greatly, helping his career kick-off. By 2005, the two had moved in together.

When did Jake Johnson get married? Jake Johnson and Erin Payne eventually formalized their union in 2011 in a private wedding ceremony.

How old are Jake Johnson's twins?

The couple has two children. Jake Johnson and his wife welcomed twins Johnson and Rachel in 2014. The two are currently 8 years old. Where do Chad and Erin Payne live? The couple and their two children live in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Kissing Megan Fox on set

A while ago, Jake was pictured kissing renowned actress Megan Fox on the set of the seventh season of New Girl. Speaking about the issue in an interview, Jake stated that the scene was not a problem for his wife. Here is a look at a part of his statement.

My wife is the least jealous person in the world. I know actors say this, and if you're not an actor, you kind of roll your eyes. I get on Twitter, and people would be like, "You lucky b*stard." And I'm like, if you were there, you'd know it's just technical. I'm there kissing her, and then we cut, and I'm like, "Did I block her light?"

What is Erin Payne's net worth

According to networthheightsalary, Erin's net worth in 2022 is $6 million. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

How rich is Jake Johnson?

Actor Jake Johnson visits Build to promote "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" at Build Studio on December 10, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the renowned actor's net worth is $8 million.

Fun facts

Here are some interesting facts about Erin.

She and her husband founded the Johnson Ohana Charitable Foundation, which supports music, environment, and art.

She appeared in a 2015 film titled Digging for Fire. The storyline for the film was based on her and Jake's real-life story.

Erin Payne rose to fame following her relationship and eventual marriage to the renowned actor Jake Johnson. Still, she has a lot going on for her in terms of her painting career and family life.

