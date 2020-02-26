Nigerian singer Burna Boy is no doubt a controversial personality. A new video has emerged showing a part of the singer’s documentary with Vice TV

In the video, during an interview session with Burna Boy’s mother and his grandfather, the singer walked out and termed it boring

The interviewer could not hide the surprise on his face as he and the singer’s mother, as well as grandfather, looked dumbfounded

The Nigerian entertainment industry no doubt lives up to what it is called, as it never fails to entertain fans with the things that go on in it.

One of the top singers in the country, Burna Boy, is no doubt a controversial personality, and the music star does not seem to be doing anything to change people’s opinions about it.

A short clip from an interview the Grammy-nominated star granted to American cable channel Vice TV has made rounds on social media, and people seem to have a lot to say about it.

Burna Boy's mother, grandfather and interviewer looked dumbstruck as things unfolded.

Source: Facebook

In the video, the interviewer sat down to interview Burna Boy, his mother and his grandfather, especially seeing as his grandpa was Fela’s manager during his lifetime.

During the interview, the Vice TV reporter asked Burna’s grandfather about how life used to be in Lagos, and he answered the question. Soon after, Burna Boy spoke up about how he found the interview boring.

The singer asked the interviewer if he did not see that it was boring too, and the reporter replied that he found it fascinating.

Burna Boy stood up and made a move to walk out of the interview and look for something more fun to do. The singer’s mother, grandfather and interviewer looked dumbstruck as things unfolded.

See the video below:

Check out comments to Burna Boy's reactions by netizens.

@Steph_raysa:

"Burna Boy is actually being real. I guess he might have heard the story thousand times, so don't judge him by little mistake. Everybody in this world has a bad and annoying side, so some of us should shut up and think of how we we're rude to our parents as well."

@MaesterEdward:

"@burnaboy you did this interview perfectly. Jesus Christ. I love that you did this in the hood. Show the world Nigeria through your lens and show them Africa isn’t bush. You are a genius. Go get that Grammy Boy."

@chrisadwar:

"The fruit doesn’t fall too far from the tree. His gramps is quite rude too."

@iam_Feezee

"O ti proud ju."

Aisha Yesufu reacts to Burna Boy's attitude in the interview

Nigerian activist Aisha Yesufu revisited the 2020 video of Burna Boy's action in the video where he walked out on his grandpa and mother.

Via her Twitter handle, she posted:

"Am I the only one that watched Burna Boy’s interview where he literally denigrated and relegated his grandfather? His mother was shell-shocked sef. Then who the heck are you folks that he will not shred everyone of you? All of us like this he will pieces us! I am surprised at you people’s surprise."

“I can’t imagine losing my mum”: Burna Boy pays tribute to Wizkid’s mother

In other news, Legit.ng reported that, during his performance, Grammy award-winner Nigerian singer Burna Boy paid a touching tribute to Wizkid's mum, who died recently.

Burna Boy reacted to the sad news emotionally. A video made the rounds of him pausing his performance at Afro Nation in Detroit before he spoke on the matter.

According to the Last Last singer, his brother Wizkid lost his mum, and he wished her a peaceful rest.

He also spoke about how he could not imagine losing his mother and how it would be the end of him.

