Popular Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo, has maintained an enviable friendship with popular celebrity designer, Tolu Bally.

As is the case with two celebrities and businesswomen, these two ladies have continued to show support for each other in their line of work and it is beautiful to see.

The actress has over the years been sporting in designs by Tolu Bally. Photo credit: @lindaosifo

Source: Instagram

Osifo who is unarguably one of the most stylish Nollywood actresses in the industry has done well to help the Tolu Bally brand as she has over the past years patronized her dear friend.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled as list of some of the moments Osifo was a Tolu Bally belle.

Check out twelve photos below:

1. In this lovely blue dress

2. SLaying in this gorgeous dress

3. This gorgeous dress

4. The orange pantsuit

5. This sequin number

6. Lovely blazer dress

7. Cute bow skirt

8. Gold and brown bodycon dress

9. This mixed print outfit

10. A belle in green

11. Asoebi ready

12. Birthday glam

Mercy Aigbe in Luminee

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is always a show-stopper when she attends events. More often than not, her outfit choices are elaborate and unique.

It is common knowledge that the movie star and entrepreneur is big on asoebi looks and for this, she always relies on one particular designer, Abiodun Folashade Tokunbo.

Tokunbo who is the CEO of Anjy Luminee Couture, which is also known as House of Luminee has been responsible for creating amazing pieces for Aigbe.

Celebrities in Xtrabrides Lagos

A lot of Nigerian celebrities in the country are very particular about their appearances. This is more common on social media where they have huge platforms consisting of die-hard fans who are often interested in their sense of style and latest achievements.

This is why a lot of them often go for the best designers to style them. As is the case with every season, one of the hottest and most sought-after clothing brand, Xtrabrides Lagos, seems to be on every celebrity's lips right now.

Although created to cater majorly to bridal needs, Xtrabrides Lagos has done pretty well in providing celebrities and other fashion enthusiasts with the right dresses to achieve their desired looks.

Source: Legit