How to check BVN on MTN, Airtel, Etisalat & Glo (step-by-step guide)

Do you know how to check BVN number using your phone? The process can be cumbersome but with the proper guide, you will get it.

People have been wondering how to retrieve their Bank Verification Numbers since the Central Bank of Nigeria devised a single Biometric Identification System. Each Nigerian with a bank account now has a unique number that contains eleven digits. Nigerian banks require this code to register new clients in their systems. You can possess any number of bank accounts but only one Bank Verification Number will represent them all. All your financial information will be associated with it.

How to check BVN: common methods

There are two methods of getting your unique 11-digit number. The first one involves a computer, tablet, or smartphone and access to the internet. However, if you are in a hurry, this method may not be suitable for you. Luckily, there is another way. You can use your phone to retrieve the Bank Verification Number quickly.

How to check BVN number using your phone

Eleven digits are not easy to remember. However, it is not an issue if you fail to remember your code. There is a simple way on how to check your BVN.

How to check BVN on MTN with your phone

If your operator is MTN, simply dial the USSD *565*0#, which is a code for BVN. In a moment, you will see your unique eleven digits on the screen of your phone. Take into account that this service is not free. The operator will charge you up to 20 Naira for this. Therefore, it is recommended to save the number somewhere so that you do not have to pay each time you need it.

The code for checking BVN on Glo

If you use Glo as your mobile operator and want to know how to check BVN on phone, ensure that there is enough money on your mobile account. You will need to pay at least 20 Naira for the inquiry. Use your phone to dial *565*0#, which is a BVN code. In no time, the desired eleven digits will appear on your phone.

The code for Airtel

If you are an Airtel customer, the same code, *565*0#, will help you obtain the desired digits. You will get the number soon after sending the inquiry. Up to 20 Naira will be withdrawn from your mobile account for the inquiry.

The code for Etisalat (9mobile)

If your operator is Etisalat (which is now 9mobile), you will encounter no issues here, too. Just dial *565*0#. Wait until your number is displayed on the screen of your device. You will be charged for this. It is safe to have at least 20 Naira on your mobile phone account.

You can use the *565*0# code if you are a client of a Nigerian bank that is approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Now you know how to check BVN using a mobile phone. The universal code to check BVN *565*0# can be used for Nigerian mobile operators, which include MTN, Etisalat, Airtel, and Glo. This code is a life-saver if you are wondering how to get my BVN number quickly. Just do not forget that this service is not free of charge.

