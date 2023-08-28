Canada is introducing the 'Trusted Institution' framework to its student visa programme by 2024

The framework will provide Canada's current Designated Learning Institutions (DLIs) a revolutionary two-tiered structure

This means every Canadian institution that enrols international students must need to be a DLI.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced intentions to implement the Trusted Institution framework to its student visa programme by 2024 in an ambitious effort that will change Canada's International Student Programme (ISP).

By updating the evaluation standards for post-secondary institutions taking part in the programme, this strategic initiative represents a crucial step towards the modernization of the ISP.

Designated learning Institution is currently required of all Canadian institutions that accept overseas students. Credit: Marko Geber, pixdeluxe

Source: Getty Images

The framework aims to elevate reliability

According to report, the IRCC's upcoming Trusted Institution framework, a key component of the ISP reform, aims to fundamentally alter how post-secondary institutions are judged in terms of their suitability to accept international students.

Insiders speculate that the framework relies around a careful assessment of institutions based on a set of particular criteria, however exact details are still being kept under wraps.

These requirements cover ethical admissions procedures, accurate authentic student identity, stringent compliance monitoring and reporting, as well as the provision of a safe and beneficial experience for foreign scholars.

Institutions who successfully satisfy the demanding requirements will be given the coveted distinction of trusted institutions.

Although the full effects of this distinction have not yet been revealed, the IRCC has made hints that applicants connected to Trusted Institutions may benefit from accelerated and simplified processing.

This tactical move not only improves the effectiveness of the application process but also strengthens the standing of reputable schools among the community of overseas students.

The upcoming Trusted Institution framework adds a revolutionary two-tiered structure amid the current Designated Learning Institutions (DLIs) in Canada.

The designation of "Designated Learning Institution," recognised by the relevant province or territorial governments, is currently required of all Canadian institutions that accept overseas students.

However, with the introduction of the Trusted Institution framework, a distinct division between institutions with and without the designation has emerged.

How the framework will improve institutions

The upcoming Trusted Institution framework will provide Canada's current Designated Learning Institutions (DLIs) a revolutionary two-tiered structure.

Currently, all Canadian institutions that accept foreign students are required to hold the designation of Designated Learning Institution, which has been approved by the relevant provincial or territory government.

But now that the Trusted Institution framework has been established, a definite line has been drawn between institutions that have that classification and those that don't.

