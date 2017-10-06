Traditional Itsekiri names with meanings: how to call a child in 2023
Itsekiri names are the traditional Nigerian names of the Itsekiri people. Find out more about the Itsekiri names and their meaning if you are looking for a name for your child or just want to learn something new about your culture. Here, you can find names for girls and boys and unisex names.
The Itsekiri language is known for its unique linguistic features and rich oral tradition. Like many African languages, Itsekiri has its own phonetic and grammatical rules.
History of Itsekiri Kingdom
The Itsekiri Kingdom, also known as the Warri Kingdom, is a traditional kingdom in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. The origins of the Itsekiri people and their kingdom can be traced back to the 15th century when they migrated from the ancient Benin Kingdom.
The first Olu (king) of Itsekiri, Ginuwa, was a prince from the Benin Kingdom who left Benin City due to political turmoil and settled in the Warri region. He established the Itsekiri monarchy and became the first Olu of Warri.
The Itsekiri people have a rich cultural heritage that includes traditional music, dance, festivals and a unique system of governance. The Olu of Warri plays a central role in preserving and promoting Itsekiri culture and traditions.
Since the crowning of its first Christian King/Olu Atorongboye, the Kingdom of Warri has remained primarily Christian.
Traditional Itsekiri names with meanings
You can give your child a variety of renowned Itsekiri names. You must select the one that best represents your child's qualities. Remember that the name you choose for your child will be used for the remainder of his or her life.
Itsekiri names for girls
Are you looking for a unique name for your baby girl? Here are the top names for girls in the Itsekiri language.
- Alero: Female firstborn
- Ayirioritse: You should praise God
- Ayonuwe: The blessing of today
- Babaludewa: The reincarnation of Our Father
- Besida: As destiny dictates/decides
- Bioritsegiowatse: It will be the way God has said
- Dolor: Money
- Ebeji: Twins
- Ebiekutan: You will always have your family
- Ebieshuwa: Family is fortune
- Ebisanjuwa: Family is more than fortune
- Ebitomi: I have a good relationship with my family
- Ebiyon: It is a pleasure to have a family
- Eburajolomisan: Our ancient gods made me good
- Ejiro: Praise or Rejoice
- Ejueyetsegbemi: Do me a favour
- Eriaye: Goodness of life
- Eyewumi: I love life
- Eyituoyo: This is enough to be happy
- Igho: Love
- Nonekone: Anyone
- Odeli: Home guard
- Ofeoritse: The gift from the Lord
- Ofoluwafo: God's words
- Oforitseno: Lord's word will definitely happen
- Oforkpimi: I am tired of complaining
- Ofosanren: We have reached an agreement
- Ogbaghankomi: They have taught me to be smart
- Ogharaerumi: I make my enemies jealous
- Ogharandukun: From now on, we are friends
- Oghenebrume: God has given me
- Oghenekaro: God has brought joy
- Omamara: I am used to it
- Omamofe: It is the child I have been looking for
- Omasan: Good child
- Omatsola: This child is life
- Omatsuli: The child is what makes a home
- Omawumi: I love children
- Orighomisan: My head is good
- Oritsema: God knows or God understands
- Osiobe: It means "God is king."
- Oyin: Honey or Sweetness
- Toritsefe: What God wants
- Urowoli: Softness has come in
Itsekiri names for boys
If you are looking for a boy's name in Itsekiri, there are several names, each with its meaning. Here is a list of boy names you can choose from.
- Agbeyegbe: You do not live forever
- Agboghoroma: You cannot buy a child with money
- Arenyeka: You cannot walk the universe
- Arueyingho: Think about your future
- Asorkpinmi: I am tired of criticism
- Atigbinolaye: Remember who helped you
- Atigbioritse: Remember God
- Atsegbaghan: Give them help
- Edema: Gentleman
- Edemadiden: Gentleman with light skin
- Edemadudun: Gentleman with dark skin
- Edematie: Small gentleman
- Edonmi: This does not hurt me
- Jirinrgho: Watch patiently
- Mene: First
- Ofoeghareno: Our elders speak the words of wisdom
- Ofortokun: Nobody listens to poor men
- Okorodudun: Black guy
- Okorotie: Small guy
- Omatseye: Child is life
- Oritsejurenmisan: Lord let my star shine
- Oritsematosan: Lord knows best
- Oritsemaundede: Lord knows all
- Oritsemeyiwa: Brought by the Lord
- Oritsemodupe: God I am grateful
- Oritsemoyowa: Joy from the Lord
- Osandatuwa: Return of the favour
- Otokuefor: Poor men's words are worthless
- Otone: Someone's child
- Otumara: It calms me down
- Oyomere: Love between brothers
- Temisanren: I have earned a favour
- Temituoyo: What I have is enough to be happy
- Toghanranrose: Our enemies' plans have failed
- Towuaghantse: You act the way you want
- Ukuedojor: Death has no day
- Ukuemene: Death knows nothing of us
Unisex Itsekiri names and meanings
Most of the names in Itsekiri are unisex, so you can choose any of these names for your child, no matter what their gender is. Check them out:
- Abidemi: A child that was born before the arrival of grandparents or the father
- Aboyowa: Child that brings joy
- Abugewa: The one that came with exuberance
- Ajemigbitse: Bless me
- Ajuremisan: The light of my stars
- Amajuoritse: We cannot know more than God
- Amejuma: No one knows tomorrow
- Amorighoye: Nobody knows who will be wearing the crown
- Aninoritse: God's compassion
- Anirejuoritse: You cannot be wiser than the Lord
- Anomuoghanran: My enemies are shamed
- Ariegbeomah: A unique child
- Ejueyitchiegbemi: Leave it to me
- Ereofooluwa: God's word is fulfilling
- Esigbone: The law of the people
- Esijolomisan: I am moving in the direction of prosperity
- Eworitsemogha: I am in Lord’s hands
- Eyeoyibo: European life
- Eyewumi: I love life
- Eyimofe: This is what I want
- Eyituoyo: This is enough to be happy
- Fregene: Unstained, clean
- Gbeneniabichie: Make me a part of your family
- Kenekueyero: Each one has their own life
- Madamedon: Do not let me be scared
- Megbuliofor: Do not hold on to words
- Mogbeyitsereje: I will take it as my reward
- Monoyo: I am full of happiness
- Monoyooritse: I am full of God's joy
- Nnoli: Homey
- Nobioritse: In the presence of the Lord
- Ogungbemi: Protected by the God of War
- Ojobon: Name for a child born on Market day
- Okan: First
- Okpetoritse: Glory belongs to the Lord
- Oludewa: Lord came back
- Olumagin: The king knows
- Omademi: A child born upon the father's return
- Omadoye: A child that has become royalty
- Omaejemite: Do not bring dishonour upon me
- Omagbemi: My child protects me
- Omaghomi: My child is going to look after me
- Omereyon: Brotherly love
- Ometie: A small child
- Onetoritsebawoete: Who goes with the Lord cannot be shamed
- Oritsebemigho: God watch over them
- Oritsedere: Lord's rest
- Oritsedumi: God has healed me
- Oritsegbegbemi: God has not forsaken me
- Oritsegbeyiwa: Lord brought this
- Oritsegbubemi: Lord answered my prayers
- Oritsejafor: Lord let us speak
- Oritsejedeoneyor: Lord has granted us exultation
- Oritsejemibobale: May the Lord let me reach old age
- Oritsejeminetemi: May the Lord give me what is mine
- Oritsejolomi: God fixed me
- Oritsejolomisan: God made me better
- Oritseretseoluwa: God is my king
- Oritsetimeyin: God has my back
- Oritsetsemaye: I am in God's favour
- Oritsetsolaye: Lord grants us favours
- Oritseweyinmi: God is with me
- Oritsewinor: There is the Lord
- Oritsuwa: God of Wealth
- Toritseju: The will of God is supreme
- Toritsemotse: I am from God
- Tosanwumi: I have a love for nice things
- Tunokanrin: Different one
- Ukuebami: Death could not get to me
- Ukumakpene: Death cannot kill me
- Utseoritselaju: Lord's work is incredible
- Utseoritsenere: Lord's work brings gain
Are Itsekiri people Yoruba or Benin?
The Itsekiri people are neither Yoruba nor purely Benin. Their history and culture are closely connected to the Yoruba and Benin cultures due to their geographical location in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. They are considered a distinct ethnic group with their language, culture, and traditions.
What are Itsekiri people known for?
They are mostly fishermen who use traps, fences, nets, and rod-and-line techniques. Women construct mats and baskets out of reeds and palm leaves.
Who founded the Itsekiri kingdom?
Olu Ginuwa, a prince of Benin Kingdom, founded the Warri kingdom in about 1480.
In which Nigerian state are most of the Itsekiri now?
The Itsekiri people primarily reside in the Nigerian state of Delta, which is located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.
What does Temi mean in Itsekiri?
Temi is a short form of Temisanren, meaning "I have earned a favour". This is a unique name for your boy child.
How do Itsekiri parents choose names for their children?
Itsekiri parents often choose names for their children based on family traditions, historical significance, or personal preferences.
What are some examples of traditional Itsekiri names?
Traditional Itsekiri names for children include Ejiro, Oritsejedeoneyor, Nobioritse, Toghanranrose, Oghenebrume and Igho.
Choosing a name for your child is important because it allows you to begin your child's life meaningfully. The above traditional Itsekiri names are special and one of a kind. You can choose any name that will suit your child well.
