Traditional Itsekiri names with meanings: how to call a child in 2023

Itsekiri names are the traditional Nigerian names of the Itsekiri people. Find out more about the Itsekiri names and their meaning if you are looking for a name for your child or just want to learn something new about your culture. Here, you can find names for girls and boys and unisex names.

A mum with her kids. Photo: pexels.com, @PNW Production

Source: UGC

The Itsekiri language is known for its unique linguistic features and rich oral tradition. Like many African languages, Itsekiri has its own phonetic and grammatical rules.

History of Itsekiri Kingdom

The Itsekiri Kingdom, also known as the Warri Kingdom, is a traditional kingdom in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. The origins of the Itsekiri people and their kingdom can be traced back to the 15th century when they migrated from the ancient Benin Kingdom.

The first Olu (king) of Itsekiri, Ginuwa, was a prince from the Benin Kingdom who left Benin City due to political turmoil and settled in the Warri region. He established the Itsekiri monarchy and became the first Olu of Warri.

The Itsekiri people have a rich cultural heritage that includes traditional music, dance, festivals and a unique system of governance. The Olu of Warri plays a central role in preserving and promoting Itsekiri culture and traditions.

Since the crowning of its first Christian King/Olu Atorongboye, the Kingdom of Warri has remained primarily Christian.

Traditional Itsekiri names with meanings

You can give your child a variety of renowned Itsekiri names. You must select the one that best represents your child's qualities. Remember that the name you choose for your child will be used for the remainder of his or her life.

Itsekiri names for girls

Girl in yellow jacket sitting beside a man in blue long sleeves. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro studio

Source: UGC

Are you looking for a unique name for your baby girl? Here are the top names for girls in the Itsekiri language.

Alero: Female firstborn

Female firstborn Ayirioritse: You should praise God

You should praise God Ayonuwe: The blessing of today

The blessing of today Babaludewa: The reincarnation of Our Father

The reincarnation of Our Father Besida: As destiny dictates/decides

As destiny dictates/decides Bioritsegiowatse: It will be the way God has said

It will be the way God has said Dolor: Money

Money Ebeji: Twins

Twins Ebiekutan: You will always have your family

You will always have your family Ebieshuwa: Family is fortune

Family is fortune Ebisanjuwa: Family is more than fortune

Family is more than fortune Ebitomi: I have a good relationship with my family

I have a good relationship with my family Ebiyon: It is a pleasure to have a family

It is a pleasure to have a family Eburajolomisan: Our ancient gods made me good

Our ancient gods made me good Ejiro: Praise or Rejoice

Praise or Rejoice Ejueyetsegbemi: Do me a favour

Do me a favour Eriaye: Goodness of life

Goodness of life Eyewumi: I love life

I love life Eyituoyo: This is enough to be happy

This is enough to be happy Igho: Love

Love Nonekone: Anyone

Anyone Odeli: Home guard

Home guard Ofeoritse: The gift from the Lord

The gift from the Lord Ofoluwafo: God's words

God's words Oforitseno: Lord's word will definitely happen

Lord's word will definitely happen Oforkpimi: I am tired of complaining

I am tired of complaining Ofosanren: We have reached an agreement

We have reached an agreement Ogbaghankomi: They have taught me to be smart

They have taught me to be smart Ogharaerumi: I make my enemies jealous

I make my enemies jealous Ogharandukun: From now on, we are friends

From now on, we are friends Oghenebrume: God has given me

God has given me Oghenekaro: God has brought joy

God has brought joy Omamara: I am used to it

I am used to it Omamofe: It is the child I have been looking for

It is the child I have been looking for Omasan: Good child

Good child Omatsola: This child is life

This child is life Omatsuli: The child is what makes a home

The child is what makes a home Omawumi: I love children

I love children Orighomisan: My head is good

My head is good Oritsema: God knows or God understands

God knows or God understands Osiobe: It means "God is king."

It means "God is king." Oyin: Honey or Sweetness

Honey or Sweetness Toritsefe: What God wants

What God wants Urowoli: Softness has come in

Itsekiri names for boys

A happy group of kids on the street. Photo: pexels.com, @Kwaku Griffin

Source: UGC

If you are looking for a boy's name in Itsekiri, there are several names, each with its meaning. Here is a list of boy names you can choose from.

Agbeyegbe: You do not live forever

You do not live forever Agboghoroma: You cannot buy a child with money

You cannot buy a child with money Arenyeka: You cannot walk the universe

You cannot walk the universe Arueyingho: Think about your future

Think about your future Asorkpinmi: I am tired of criticism

I am tired of criticism Atigbinolaye: Remember who helped you

Remember who helped you Atigbioritse: Remember God

Remember God Atsegbaghan: Give them help

Give them help Edema: Gentleman

Gentleman Edemadiden: Gentleman with light skin

Gentleman with light skin Edemadudun: Gentleman with dark skin

Gentleman with dark skin Edematie: Small gentleman

Small gentleman Edonmi: This does not hurt me

This does not hurt me Jirinrgho: Watch patiently

Watch patiently Mene: First

First Ofoeghareno: Our elders speak the words of wisdom

Our elders speak the words of wisdom Ofortokun: Nobody listens to poor men

Nobody listens to poor men Okorodudun: Black guy

Black guy Okorotie: Small guy

Small guy Omatseye: Child is life

Child is life Oritsejurenmisan: Lord let my star shine

Lord let my star shine Oritsematosan: Lord knows best

Lord knows best Oritsemaundede: Lord knows all

Lord knows all Oritsemeyiwa: Brought by the Lord

Brought by the Lord Oritsemodupe: God I am grateful

God I am grateful Oritsemoyowa: Joy from the Lord

Joy from the Lord Osandatuwa: Return of the favour

Return of the favour Otokuefor: Poor men's words are worthless

Poor men's words are worthless Otone: Someone's child

Someone's child Otumara: It calms me down

It calms me down Oyomere: Love between brothers

Love between brothers Temisanren: I have earned a favour

I have earned a favour Temituoyo: What I have is enough to be happy

What I have is enough to be happy Toghanranrose: Our enemies' plans have failed

Our enemies' plans have failed Towuaghantse: You act the way you want

You act the way you want Ukuedojor: Death has no day

Death has no day Ukuemene: Death knows nothing of us

Unisex Itsekiri names and meanings

Kids with adults on the road. Photo: pexels.com, @Peace Alberto Iteriteka

Source: UGC

Most of the names in Itsekiri are unisex, so you can choose any of these names for your child, no matter what their gender is. Check them out:

Abidemi: A child that was born before the arrival of grandparents or the father

A child that was born before the arrival of grandparents or the father Aboyowa: Child that brings joy

Child that brings joy Abugewa: The one that came with exuberance

The one that came with exuberance Ajemigbitse: Bless me

Bless me Ajuremisan: The light of my stars

The light of my stars Amajuoritse: We cannot know more than God

We cannot know more than God Amejuma: No one knows tomorrow

No one knows tomorrow Amorighoye: Nobody knows who will be wearing the crown

Nobody knows who will be wearing the crown Aninoritse: God's compassion

God's compassion Anirejuoritse: You cannot be wiser than the Lord

You cannot be wiser than the Lord Anomuoghanran: My enemies are shamed

My enemies are shamed Ariegbeomah: A unique child

A unique child Ejueyitchiegbemi: Leave it to me

Leave it to me Ereofooluwa: God's word is fulfilling

God's word is fulfilling Esigbone: The law of the people

The law of the people Esijolomisan: I am moving in the direction of prosperity

I am moving in the direction of prosperity Eworitsemogha: I am in Lord’s hands

I am in Lord’s hands Eyeoyibo: European life

European life Eyewumi: I love life

I love life Eyimofe: This is what I want

This is what I want Eyituoyo: This is enough to be happy

This is enough to be happy Fregene: Unstained, clean

Unstained, clean Gbeneniabichie: Make me a part of your family

Make me a part of your family Kenekueyero: Each one has their own life

Each one has their own life Madamedon: Do not let me be scared

Do not let me be scared Megbuliofor: Do not hold on to words

Do not hold on to words Mogbeyitsereje: I will take it as my reward

I will take it as my reward Monoyo: I am full of happiness

I am full of happiness Monoyooritse: I am full of God's joy

I am full of God's joy Nnoli: Homey

Homey Nobioritse: In the presence of the Lord

In the presence of the Lord Ogungbemi: Protected by the God of War

Protected by the God of War Ojobon: Name for a child born on Market day

Name for a child born on Market day Okan: First

First Okpetoritse: Glory belongs to the Lord

Glory belongs to the Lord Oludewa: Lord came back

Lord came back Olumagin: The king knows

The king knows Omademi: A child born upon the father's return

A child born upon the father's return Omadoye: A child that has become royalty

A child that has become royalty Omaejemite: Do not bring dishonour upon me

Do not bring dishonour upon me Omagbemi: My child protects me

My child protects me Omaghomi: My child is going to look after me

My child is going to look after me Omereyon: Brotherly love

Brotherly love Ometie: A small child

A small child Onetoritsebawoete: Who goes with the Lord cannot be shamed

Who goes with the Lord cannot be shamed Oritsebemigho: God watch over them

God watch over them Oritsedere: Lord's rest

Lord's rest Oritsedumi: God has healed me

God has healed me Oritsegbegbemi: God has not forsaken me

God has not forsaken me Oritsegbeyiwa: Lord brought this

Lord brought this Oritsegbubemi: Lord answered my prayers

Lord answered my prayers Oritsejafor: Lord let us speak

Lord let us speak Oritsejedeoneyor: Lord has granted us exultation

Lord has granted us exultation Oritsejemibobale: May the Lord let me reach old age

May the Lord let me reach old age Oritsejeminetemi: May the Lord give me what is mine

May the Lord give me what is mine Oritsejolomi: God fixed me

God fixed me Oritsejolomisan: God made me better

God made me better Oritseretseoluwa: God is my king

God is my king Oritsetimeyin: God has my back

God has my back Oritsetsemaye: I am in God's favour

I am in God's favour Oritsetsolaye: Lord grants us favours

Lord grants us favours Oritseweyinmi: God is with me

God is with me Oritsewinor: There is the Lord

There is the Lord Oritsuwa: God of Wealth

God of Wealth Toritseju: The will of God is supreme

The will of God is supreme Toritsemotse: I am from God

I am from God Tosanwumi: I have a love for nice things

I have a love for nice things Tunokanrin: Different one

Different one Ukuebami: Death could not get to me

Death could not get to me Ukumakpene: Death cannot kill me

Death cannot kill me Utseoritselaju: Lord's work is incredible

Lord's work is incredible Utseoritsenere: Lord's work brings gain

Are Itsekiri people Yoruba or Benin?

The Itsekiri people are neither Yoruba nor purely Benin. Their history and culture are closely connected to the Yoruba and Benin cultures due to their geographical location in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. They are considered a distinct ethnic group with their language, culture, and traditions.

What are Itsekiri people known for?

They are mostly fishermen who use traps, fences, nets, and rod-and-line techniques. Women construct mats and baskets out of reeds and palm leaves.

Who founded the Itsekiri kingdom?

Olu Ginuwa, a prince of Benin Kingdom, founded the Warri kingdom in about 1480.

In which Nigerian state are most of the Itsekiri now?

The Itsekiri people primarily reside in the Nigerian state of Delta, which is located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

What does Temi mean in Itsekiri?

Temi is a short form of Temisanren, meaning "I have earned a favour". This is a unique name for your boy child.

How do Itsekiri parents choose names for their children?

Itsekiri parents often choose names for their children based on family traditions, historical significance, or personal preferences.

What are some examples of traditional Itsekiri names?

Traditional Itsekiri names for children include Ejiro, Oritsejedeoneyor, Nobioritse, Toghanranrose, Oghenebrume and Igho.

Choosing a name for your child is important because it allows you to begin your child's life meaningfully. The above traditional Itsekiri names are special and one of a kind. You can choose any name that will suit your child well.

Legit.ng recently published an article with various beautiful names that mean love for you to name your child. Love is a universal language that both animals and humans understand.

It is an integral part of life and brings out the best in people. Love names can be a good choice when naming a child. These names are timeless and apply to both genders.

Source: Legit.ng