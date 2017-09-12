Rick Ross’ house and cars: How many he has and what they cost

William Leonard Roberts II, alias Rick Ross, is a famous rapper and record executive. He is also a songwriter, entrepreneur, and producer. He is one of the richest rappers in the world. Rick Ross’ house has been discussed by numerous people. How big is it?

The rapper is pictured in a black outfit sitting on a red car and in a blue outfit next to red cars in a garage. Photo: @richforever (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rapper Rick Ross is a multi-millionaire with a taste for the finer things in life. He has spent a lot of cash on his house and car collection. Discover all there is to know about Rick Ross’ house, cars, and more.

Profile summary

Birth name William Leonard Roberts II Professional name Rick Ross Nicknames Rozay, The Boss, Renzel, and Teflon Da Don Gender Male Date of birth 28th January 1976 Age 47 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Clarksdale, Mississippi, United States of America Current residence Georgia and Florida, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Zodiac sign Aquarius Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) Weight 249lb (113 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Girlfriend Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell Children 4 Father William Leonard Roberts Mother Tommie Ann (Wilcox) Siblings 1 Education Miami Carol City Senior High School Profession Rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, and record executive Instagram @richforever X (formerly Twitter) @RickRoss Facebook @Rick Ross

Rick Ross’ house: all the details

Rick Ross is a wealthy American rapper who has been in the music industry for decades. He has made a name and fortune from his career.

Besides rapping, he is a music executive who owns and runs Maybach Music Group. Rick Ross' net worth is $150 million as of 2023.

The rapper is known for his flashy lifestyle. Below is a breakdown of Rick Ross’ house and cars.

How much is Rick Ross’ house

The rapper has multiple residences. He owns luxurious homes in Georgia and Florida in the United States of America.

Rozay owns two homes in Georgia. In 2014, he bought a mansion previously owned by boxer Evander Holyfield. Where is Rick Ross’ house located? The property is located in Fayetteville County, Ga, right outside Atlanta.

How much did Rick Ross’ house cost?

The property cost him $5.8 million and occupies 54,000 square feet of land. It is believed to be the largest home in Georgia. Rick Ross’ house worth as of 2023 has definitely gone up, but its current value remains undisclosed publicly.

How many rooms does Rick Ross’ house have?

The rapper's Fayetteville mansion was built in 1994 and has 109 rooms. Inside Rick Ross’ house are 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms.

It also has a movie theatre, a bowling alley, and a large indoor swimming pool that holds over 350,000 gallons of water. The house's interior has world-class furnishings and custom details, including marble floors, coffered ceilings, and intricate woodwork.

The living area has a grand piano and a massive chandelier. It also has plush sofas. Overall, the house emits elegance and opulence.

The property requires a lot of money for maintenance. Before selling it, Evander Holyfield reported the mansion cost him about $1 million annually to maintain, and electricity bills came in at about $17,000.

How many acres is Rick Ross’ house?

When the rapper purchased his Fayetteville mansion, the 109-room building sat on a piece of land measuring 235 acres.

In October 2020, he spent $1 million on an additional 87 acres of land next to his suburban Atlanta mansion. This means the total acreage is 322 acres.

The property is dubbed The Promise Land. He lets his two buffaloes, four horses, and a bull roam free on the extensive property.

Other houses

In April 2023, the rapper spent $4.2 million in cash to buy Meek Mill's mansion in Atlanta. Meek Mill sold the property through his network after his realtor failed to get a buyer in two years.

The house has eight bedrooms and nine-and-a-half baths. It features a media room, tennis court, gym, attached and detached two-car garages, sauna, and pool.

The property has white walls and ceilings in most of the main rooms. It also has a grey chef’s kitchen and two towers topped by turrets attached to the back of the house.

The rapper also has a waterfront mansion in Miami, Florida. In July 2023, he was reported to be in contract on a mansion on Miami's Star Island.

He purchased the home at $35 million. The 12,400-square-foot residence has a 40-foot private dock. It has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

It also has 100 feet of water frontage on Biscayne Bay. There are only 30 homes on the island, and the owners include Diddy, Jennifer Lopez, Ken Griffen, and Gloria Estefan.

Rick Ross’ car collection

Besides music, Rozay is known for his lavish parties and extensive car collection. He owns over a hundred cars.

Interestingly, he finally received his driver’s license at 45 after his mother and sister pressured him to get it. Below is a list of the car models he owns.

Maybach 57S

Ferrari 458 Italia

Tesla Model 3

Mercedes-Benz CLS

Lamborghini Murcielago

Fisker Karma

Lamborghini Urus

Hummer H2

Pontiac Trans-Am

Ferrari 488 Spider

Bentley Brooklands

Multiple second-generation 1955-1957 Chevrolet Bel-Airs

1973 Chevrolet Impala

Bentley Continental SuperSports

1971 Chevrolet Impala (custom ‘Gucci’ model)

Rolls-Royce Wraith

1960 Chevrolet Impala

1980 Chevrolet C/K

Rolls-Royce Phantom

BMW 760Li

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

Mercedes-Benz S650 Cabriolet

Private Jet

Besides owning a luxurious car collection, the rapper also owns a private jet. He announced he had acquired the jet in June 2023 through social media.

He owns a 2012 Gulfstream G550 that retails at $10 - $40 million. Though unconfirmed, there are indications it cost him $19.5 million. The purchase was made by an LLC called Maybach Air.

The jet is branded with his professional name in caps on the side in rose gold over a black background. It also has the Maybach Music Group logo on the tail.

Where does Rick Ross live now?

The rapper lives in his property, The Promised Land, in Fayetteville County, Ga, right outside Atlanta. He also owns homes in Atlanta and Miami's Star Island.

Who has the biggest house in Georgia?

William Leonard Roberts II, alias Rick Ross, owns the biggest house in Georgia. The 109-roomed mansion is located in Fayetteville.

Who owns the most expensive house in the world?

King Charles III owns the most expensive house in the world. This is the Buckingham Palace in London, which he inherited after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. The expensive property is over two centuries old and cannot be sold.

Who owns the biggest property in Georgia?

Weyerhaeuser Company is Georgia's largest private landowner. The company owns over 1.2 million acres of land in Georgia.

Rick Ross’ house is the biggest in Georgia. Dubbed The Promised Land, his Fayetteville mansion sits on an extensive property measuring 322 acres. The rapper also owns mansions in Atlanta and Miami.

Legit.ng recently published details about the largest hotel in the world. The hotel sector is one of the world's fastest-growing industries.

There are numerous enormous hotels worldwide, but some are far larger than others based on the number of rooms and structures. These appealing hotels provide a plethora of luxurious amenities.

Source: Legit.ng