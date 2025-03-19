Travellers to the United States have been advised to check Customs and Border Protection (CBP) regulations to avoid bringing prohibited or restricted items like cultural artefacts, exotic foods, or firearms

CBP enforces strict laws to safeguard public health, safety, and national security, with penalties for violations including fines and seizures

Key prohibited items include dog and cat fur products, drug paraphernalia, and endangered species products, while restricted goods often require special permits

Washington D.C., USA – Travellers entering the United States have been advised to review Customs and Border Protection (CBP) regulations to avoid bringing prohibited or restricted items into the country.

The CBP enforces a range of laws across multiple agencies to protect public health, safety, the environment, and national security.

Prohibited and Restricted Goods: List of Things You Can’t Bring into the United States

Source: Getty Images

Failure to comply could result in fines, seizures, or legal consequences, even for seemingly harmless items like cultural artefacts or exotic foods.

Understanding prohibited vs. restricted items

Prohibited Items: These items are banned outright and include dangerous toys, illegal drugs, certain vehicles, and items that threaten public safety.

Restricted Items: These require special permits for entry and may include firearms, agricultural products, and biological materials.

Notable prohibited and restricted items

Dog and Cat Fur Products: The Dog and Cat Protection Act of 2000 prohibits the importation, exportation, and sale of products containing dog or cat fur, with penalties of up to $10,000 for violations.

Drug Paraphernalia: Illegal unless prescribed for specific medical conditions, with harsh penalties for violations.

Firearms and Ammunition: Strictly regulated under export control laws, with travellers required to complete CBP Form 4457 for re-entry.

Fish and Wildlife Products: Items derived from endangered species, such as ivory or tortoiseshell, face strict restrictions.

Cultural Artefacts and Antiquities: Importing stolen or undocumented cultural property is illegal.

Food Products: While bakery items and coffee are allowed, products like bush meat and certain rice varieties are banned due to health and pest risks.

Guidelines for travellers

Travellers are advised to consult the CBP for guidance if uncertain about specific items. CBP officers have the authority to seize improperly declared goods, ensuring compliance with these laws.

Special permits may be required for restricted goods, while many prohibited items are entirely banned from entry.

About United States

The United States of America (USA) is a vast and influential country located in North America, bordered by Canada to the north and Mexico to the south.

It is a federal republic consisting of 50 states, with Washington, D.C. as its capital. Known for its diverse culture, innovation, and global presence, the USA has a rich history shaped by immigration, a commitment to democracy, and advancements in technology, entertainment, and science.

From iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty to the world-renowned Silicon Valley, the United States continues to be a major player on the international stage.

US embassy in Nigeria announces new opportunity

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US Embassy in Nigeria has announced the highly anticipated EducationUSA Sub-Saharan Study in the U.S. Virtual Fair, set to take place on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

In an X post shared on March 18, the embassy invited students from Sub-Saharan Africa to join this free virtual event, which will provide insights into opportunities for undergraduate and graduate studies in the United States.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng