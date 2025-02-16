Elon Musk Breaks Silence After Lady Announces Billionaire is the Father of Her Child
- Elon Musk responded to allegations from conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair that she gave birth to his child five months ago
- St. Clair claimed that she and Musk have been working privately on an agreement about raising their child, and criticized him for publicly addressing the allegations instead of communicating with her directly
- Musk's response and St. Clair's revelations come amidst ongoing tabloid speculation and scrutiny
California, USA – Elon Musk broke his silence a day after conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair claimed she gave birth to his child five months ago.
St. Clair, 26, alleged on Friday that she and Musk share a five-month-old baby. Responding to a post on X that suggested she plotted for half a decade to have his child, Musk simply wrote, "Whoa."
St. Clair's public declaration and relationship details
Brian Glicklich, St. Clair’s representative, posted on X, "Ashley & Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time.
It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashely and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially."
St. Clair criticized Musk for responding publicly to smears, urging him to communicate directly with her.
In an exclusive interview with The Post, St. Clair revealed that her relationship with Musk began when he reached out to her on X.
She praised him as "funny" and "down to Earth" and stated that she had agreed to keep her pregnancy and the child a secret at Musk’s request to protect their safety.
Musk's expanding family
Musk, who has 12 other children with three other women, shares five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson.
He also shares three children with pop star Grimes and twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. St. Clair decided to go public due to tabloid media pressure, asking that the media respect the child's privacy.
