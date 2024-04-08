A total solar eclipse will occur on Monday, April 8, and will be visible over the United States, Canada and Mexico

Legit.ng understands that other countries will also get to see at least a partial solar eclipse

This report highlights the time, duration, and other things to know about the celestial event of solar eclipse 2024

Washington, USA - A solar eclipse is an astronomical phenomenon where the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun and blocks the Sun's light either entirely or partially.

The astronomical spectacle is all set to captivate skywatchers as a total solar eclipse is set to grace the skies across North America.

Some countries will see the celestial event of solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Photo credit: Manfred Gottschalk

When will solar eclipse 2024 happen?

When the solar eclipse happens on Monday, April 8, the day will turn into night, US Today noted.

During the event, parts of SE Illinois in the US are in the path of totality.

This will be the last total eclipse in the contiguous US for nearly two decades.

Some thin, high clouds will be in place, but most of Illinois should have fair viewing conditions.

The total eclipse is set to begin in continental North America at 11:07 am PDT starting with Mexico's Pacific Coast, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

In the U.S., totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT Monday, per GreatAmericanEclipse.com.

The partial eclipse will be visible for most of the country at different times and depending on weather conditions.

What is the duration of the solar eclipse 2024?

Per Al Jazeera, a total solar eclipse can last between two to three hours, from the moment the moon first begins to cover the sun, until the time the moon crosses past the sun and stops obscuring it. However, the period of totality in most places in 2024 will last only between three and a half to four minutes.

Which countries will see the eclipse?

Mexico’s Pacific coast is the first point of totality on the path, expected at 11:07 a.m. PT (7:07 p.m. local time) before the eclipse begins its journey across North America.

The total solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Mexico, Canada, and more than 10 US states, while a crescent-shaped partial eclipse is expected to appear in 49 other states — if the weather permits.

